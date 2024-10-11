Friday, 11 October 2024

#FromTheArchives: 20th Century Fashion

    On the left: The "MONDRIAN" look ( the European abstract artist who started it all ) is worn by Jan from the Young Sophisticates Department of the D.I.C. The colours are grey, white and gold but you will find a variety of colours in the store. ( In the...
    On the left: Late 1966 fashion. On the right: Undated Evening Star 4x5 negative, probably 1970, envelope labelled ' shirt shop - woodstock shirt '
    On the left: Un-numbered negative labelled 'Farrys' - probably 1970-1972. On the right: Un-numbered negative labelled 'Farrys' - probably 1970-1972.
    " Who - me?" exclaims Sue Cameron ( third from right ) as she is announced as Miss Otago , 1965, in the University Union last night. Delighted by Sue's success are from left, Glenn Cowd, Rena Evans, Joan Cochrane, Gillian Bell (second), Linaire...
    On the left: Two styles which produced many oooh's and aaah's at the weekend's Festival of Hairdressing are shown by Jeanette Macdonald (left) and Janeece Hook. Published May 29 1963. On the right: The best dressed pupil at St Paul's High School...
    La Scala. Ray, Noelene and Paul Massetti. Published January 1, 1966,
    On the left: Reunion - Members of the Braithwaite family spent a memorable day yesterday, when a large number gathered at an afternoon tea party at Portobello to celebrate the visit to his old home of Mr Warwick Braithwaite. Our group shows the four...
    Group in the Evening Star Newsroom. Early to mid 1970s.
    The latest idea in mannequin parades: a bedroom scene to show off the fashions in lingerie.— Otago Witness. Published March 3 1920.
    Latest American modes (from left): brown plush hat with satin brim and cravat of partly natural ostrich; autumn-brown velvet hat with brown and tan ostrich; silk gloves with ten rows of small tucks; Normandie hat of black Lyons velvet with a brim faced...
    Latest fashions from America (from left): A chiffon gown of "Poilu" blue, embroidered in same clour with matching hat; one-piece bathingh suit and cape in black and purple; dinner dress of pleated tan Canton crepe with matching Moire ribbon sash. Otago...

    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

    Dunedin has a unique fashion history shaped by its European settler heritage, rich wool industry and creative spirit. Have a look back through some of the styles of the 1900's. 

     

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions from the original articles in the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store here.

     

