FromTheArchives: Cars & Bikes

    Original 1984 caption: Thrills were offered to a large number of spectators who lined Patmos Avenue today when cars of the Otago Sports Car Club, in various classes, sped up the hill. Mrs. Lupp (Sybil) also made a fast climb in her TCMG.
    Bill Veitch with BSA Bantam and trophies in Cumberland St, outside Cadbury factory. AUGUST 1957
    CARS ON THE GRID FOR THE 1965 FESTIVAL CUP ROAD RACE
    A 1917 Dennis fire engine, originally in the Dunedin Brigade and until recently used by the Roxburgh Fire Brigade, which has been acquired by three Dunedin members of the Vintage Car Club. Two of the new owners, Michael Haggitt and Roy Ferens are...
    EVENING STAR NEGATIVE 1939. A car in the 'Great Snow' of July 1939, which brought 100mm of snow to Dunedin.
    Bill Veitch and Bill Veitch senior outside McIver and Veitch. 1977.
    Published 11th December 1954. Original caption reads > The queue of cars waiting outside the testing station in Anderson's Bay road early this morning.
    PAT HOARE FERRARI 625 DUNEDIN ROAD RACE 1ST FEB 1958
    THE FIELD FOLLOWS J.H.MONEY [14] AND E.D. SWEETMAN [10] DOWN CUMBERLAND STREET AS THE SMALL SALOONS SHOW THEIR PACES IN THE FESTIVAL CAR RACES . 08/02/1965
    This Europa petrol tanker failed to stop coming down York Place and crashed into a building on the corner of Filleul St and St Andrew St. Printed on the front page of the ODT 27 November 1952
    DUNEDIN FESTIVAL ROAD RACE 20TH JANUARY 1979
    A large crowd watches the smokey start of the up to 350cc racing class event in the Otago Motorcycle Club's Festival Road Race meeting near the city side of the Otago Harbour on Saturday. DUNEDIN FESTIVAL ROAD RACE 20TH JANUARY 1979
    Feb 1962. Car park crowd at the Otago A & P Show Tahuna Park.
    08/02/1965. J.RILEY [AUCKLAND] HAS JUST OVERTAKEN THESE TWO CARS AS HE ROUNDS THE ANDERSONS BAY CORNER IN HIS LOTUS, STRIVING TO MAKE UP THE 23 SEC DEFICIT, CAUSED WHEN HE LEFT THE ROAD ALONG WITH TWO OTHER LEADERS.

    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

    This week we're taking a look back on cars and bikes.

     

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions inspired by the original articles from the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store.

