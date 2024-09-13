Friday, 13 September 2024

#FromTheArchives: Queenstown & Central

    Street view, Arrowtown, Otago, NZ, winter, 1876-1880, Clutha-Central Otago, by William Hart, Hart...
    St. Bathans, Otago, NZ, 1877, Otago, by William Hart, Hart, Campbell & Co. Purchased 1943. Te...
    April 19: The Prime Minister, Sir J. G. Ward (centre, front seat on coach), looks down on the...
    Kawarau Falls, Lake Wakatipu, 1878-1880, Clutha-Central Otago, by William Hart, Hart, Campbell &...
    Lake Wanaka, NZ, from Mount Iron, 1878, Clutha-Central Otago, by William Hart, Hart, Campbell &...
    Queenstown, 1870s, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers studio. Te Papa (C.014168)
    Queenstown, 1870s, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers studio. Te Papa (C.014171)
    Otago Daily Times negative published 12/08/1975. The inaugural Queenstown Winter Sports Festival...
    Queenstown Bay in 1878. Te Papa.
    Skippers Road, 1870-1880s, Otago, by Burton Brothers studio. Te Papa (O.026432)
    Queenstown, 1870s, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers studio. Te Papa (C.014262)
    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

    This week we're taking a look back on Queenstown and Central. 

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions inspired by the original articles from the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store.

