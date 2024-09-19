Thursday, 19 September 2024

#FromTheArchives: Otago Beaches

    By Xandea Burns
    Three young riders are mirrored in the wet sand as they gallop along the beach at St Clair on a sunny winter Saturday in 1953. They are from left Allison Dean on Peter's Pal, Carol Dean on Flicka, and Allison Fortune on Dandy. PHOTO: THE EVENING STAR...
    Members of the Ocean Beach Domain Board and a sub-committee of the Otago Centre, New Zealand Athletic Association discussing this afternoon a proposed athletic ground on the domain at St Kilda.
    Outdoor pool at Brighton Beach 1955
    The playground at St Clair Beach which is a popular picnic spot. Published Jan 16, 1955
    Purakaunui beach, north of Dunedin, showing entrances to the Cathedral and the large cave; the latter is 85 yards long. 1923
    The St Clair Beach pavilion which is being partly demolished. the roof is being taken off except for one end where new conveniences will be built, while the whole back wall will be left to act as a windbreak.
    The entrance to the beach at St Kilda is being extended, and pathways are being constructed from the sandhills to the beach proper. This picture shows workmen on the job.
    Workers use draught horses to form the first fairway at Ocean Beach Links, in Dunedin, in the mid 1930s. The golf course was later named Chisholm Park and became a venue for professional tournaments. 1930s
    St Clair, Middle Beach and St Kilda
    Part of a huge octopus stranded on a Catlins Beach, 1917
    Aramoana Mole January 1950
    Moeraki Beach, North Otago 1922

    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

    This week we're taking a look back at Otago Beaches. 

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions inspired by the original articles from the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store.

