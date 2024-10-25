Friday, 25 October 2024

#FromTheArchives: Trucks & Trains

    Evening Star, 1956. Two JA locomotives pulling passenger train over Leith Bridge Magnet Street.
    Otago Witness, 1918. The first passenger train through the gorge from Clyde, arrives at Cromwell
    Evening Star, 1972. A steam train in Cromwell gorge.
    Steam train in railway shunting yards, Cumberland Street
    Evening Star, 1960. This 78 tonne locomotive is gradually lifted back onto the rails by means of...
    Evening Star. RM 109 Fiat Railcar at Station Late late 1955.
    Evening Star, 1943. The Hyde Rail disaster remains the second worst railway accident in NZ. 21...
    Evening Star. Hyde rail smash, June 1943.
    Otago Witness, 1914. The view towards Anderson's Bay shows a locomotive hauling trucks of rock...
    Otago Witness, 1915.View of Beaumont station on the arrival of the train from Lawrence.
    Thomsons truck converted to gas, Evening Star negative, January 1942.
    Evening Star 1978. Taieri Carrying, Dynes Transport.
    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

    This week we're taking a look back on trucks and trains.

     

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions inspired by the original articles from the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store. 

