South Care Rest Home & Hospital welcomes you to a culture of care

South Care Rest Home & Hospital is a welcoming 71-bed facility providing residential care for older adults and younger people with disabilities.

We offer a range of care options, including rest home, hospital-level, respite, and day stay services.

As part of Sound Care Group, we share a commitment to compassionate, dignified care across locations in Cambridge, Hamilton, Katikati, and South Taranaki.

Situated in historic North Dunedin between the beautiful Botanic Garden and scenic Woodhaugh Gardens, we enjoy close proximity to town amenities for residents’ convenience.

Our diverse activities – from music and arts to van trips – support residents’ varied interests and promote wellbeing.

With strong links to local allied health professionals, our dedicated team ensures personalised medical care.

Our unique Culture of Care reflects kindness and respect in every interaction.