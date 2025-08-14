Triton Hearing: Proud to support better hearing

Triton Hearing is proud to support better hearing across the Dunedin region, with trusted clinics in central Dunedin, South Dunedin, and Mosgiel.

Whether you're based in the city or further out, our local team is here to help you stay connected to the sounds and people that matter most.

PHOTO: Triton, Dunedin South

Our experienced audiologists offer free hearing checks, personalised hearing aid fittings, and ongoing care tailored to your lifestyle. Each clinic provides a warm, welcoming environment where you can feel comfortable asking questions and exploring the latest hearing technology.

At Triton Hearing, we believe better hearing changes lives – and we’re committed to making hearing health easy and accessible for all Kiwis. Visit us in Dunedin, South Dunedin, or Mosgiel and take the first step toward better hearing today.