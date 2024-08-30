NPC Tipping Competition: Round 4

Round 4

Another week done and dusted, another win for Otago! They say winning is a habit so let's hope that's true. This weekend the lads are on the road to Taranaki and face another tough game. By the way, did we mention Oliver Haig is a beast!

Somewhat of a log jam on our Leaderboard sees Property Brokers and WAE tied equal first, and Brent Lucas sits third due to a superior number of correct wins over Michael at the Bottle-O Hillside. At the other end, Shane McFelin is starting to gain momentum and all it takes is a couple of strong weeks of tipping and he'll be amongst it.

Aside from the Otago game, there's plenty of other tasty match ups. The "Far North" takes on the "Far South" in game one, and Canterbury hosting Wellington on Sunday should be a corker. Storm Week sees Northland travel down the road to Hamilton, and most are tipping Waikato for this one.

This episode we are joined by Sean Hurley from Dynes Transport with his thoughts.