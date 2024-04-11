111 Stornoway Street - Live your best life

Karitane - 11 Stornoway Street

By Negotiation

Designed by architect/director Ashley Muir of Mason & Wales Architects, the Cape Cod design fits with the beautiful coastal environment of Karitane. Its position provides this home privacy & shelter, and its only a half hour drive to Dunedin. It is truly an intergenerational, legacy home for you and your family.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this 2007 Cape Cod residence seamlessly blends traditional architecture with modern amenities. From the classic exterior to the spacious open-concept interiors, every aspect of this home exudes timeless coastal elegance. It is a testament to quality & durability with linea cladding, colorsteel roof, fully insulated and double-glazed, solar & rain water storage, fibre connected.

This spacious 366m² home enjoys a spacious, open-plan layout. Channel your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen, complete with quality appliances, custom cabinetry, and stone countertops. The two downstairs bedrooms, study and living all flow out to decks so you can follow the all-day sun, & enjoy outdoor entertaining on this elevated, flat section. Upstairs is the master bedroom with walk-in robe & ensuite, and another neat room with it's opening shutters that can be used as a gym, office or another bedroom. And of course, you also have views from all aspects.

There's a second title (167m²) and dual access from 1347 Coast Road. There is even the option of a nearby boatshed. Swimming, surfing, kayaking, windsurfing, paddleboarding & fishing - take your pick in this beautiful coastal environment. Or just enjoy a leisurely stroll along the beach and build sandcastles in this slice of kiwiana paradise.

The local café, the hub of the community, is only a stroll away.

Whether you're seeking a year-round residence or a vacation getaway, this luxurious home offers the ultimate in coastal living.

