37 Moodie Street - Exceptional design, irreplaceable quality

Shiel Hill - 37 Moodie Street

By Negotiation

Designed by renowned architectural designer Reece Warnock, and built to perfection by Copland building, a home of this calibre and craftsmanship is often sought, yet seldom found.

This 376sqm masterpiece sets its own benchmark in quality, design, and attention to detail. Spacious open plan layout, with chefs kitchen, dining, and living areas that flow seamlessly, creating an inviting atmosphere for everyday living and year-round entertaining.

A second adjoining lounge offers integrated connection to multiple outdoor spaces, bringing the outside in through a myriad of feature glass doors.

Enjoy the atmosphere of the new wood-burner, or enjoy the ease of the open gas fire, with nearby custom reading nook and library-style shelving. Beautiful rimu flooring, loving restored, and recycled, offering warm hues and sophisticated charm. Feature floating rimu staircase, complete with striking glass wall.

Five generous bedrooms, four with exterior access. The primary with spacious walk-in wardrobe, dual head tiled shower, and bespoke vanity, this suite feels calm and luxurious, with its own private deck. The master, and two of the guest bedrooms are located on the top level of the home, complete with family bathroom.

The two other bedrooms are located on the middle level, serviced by a stylish powder room and third bathroom/laundry. The elevated vantage point offers a panoramic vista that sweeps across the suburban scenery, over the city, harbour and out to sea.

Multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, bathed in sun, finished to the highest of standard with kwila decking and glass balustrades. Cedar cladding, paired with the concrete block walls offer a timeless aesthetic. Outdoor dining and covered kitchen area with built-in BBQ, refreshments fridge, and heating.

Private and sheltered, this space captures the last drop of afternoon sun perfectly. To cater for all ages and stages of family members, the well-landscaped 512sqm section offers a flat back lawn area, garden boxes, built-in seating, and a private spa-pool.

Accommodation of vehicles is easy with spacious double garage, boat garage, or third single garage (complete with plumbing & preparation facilities & heat pump) as well as extra OSP.

There is also a large office or hobbies room located off the garage. This incredible home is certainly a testament to the vendors uncompromising dedication to quality and design. Its commanding presence and meticulous attention to detail make it a truly remarkable property.

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Alice Munro