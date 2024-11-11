Monday, 11 November 2024

6A Berwick Street - Sleek, stylish new townhouse ready to impress!

    Mosgiel - 6A Berwick Street 

    Offers/Enquiries Over NZ$679,000

    Are you ready to elevate your lifestyle? Discover this luxurious 2-bedroom townhouse, ideally located just moments from Mosgiel's town centre. With its thoughtful design and high-end finishes, this home is perfect for those seeking modern living in a desirable location. The natural colour palette and open-plan layout exude both elegance and comfort.


    Main Features:

    • Open-Plan Living: The kitchen, dining, and living areas are seamlessly integrated, with two decks extending from the living space, allowing for easy indoor-outdoor flow and all-day sunshine.
    • Two Double Bedrooms: Both bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, with the master basking in morning sunlight and offering a private ensuite bathroom.
    • Elegant Bathrooms: Both bathrooms are beautifully finished with underfloor heated tiles, featuring a shower, vanity, and toilet, with skylights providing abundant natural light.
    • High-End Finishes: This townhouse is appointed with high-quality timber flooring, premium double glazing with thermal breaks and argon gas, a stylish tile splashback, full insulation, and a heat pump for year-round comfort.
    • Single Garage: Benefit from internal access to a spacious single garage, thoughtfully equipped with an integrated laundry, provisional wiring for electric vehicle charging, and a ceiling storage area for added convenience.

    This high-end townhouse not only offers luxury and convenience but also a welcoming atmosphere in a prime location, making it the perfect place to call home.

     

    For more details contact Nick Berryman

