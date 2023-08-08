Brows are booming - Health & Beauty

Brows are booming

Eyebrows appear to be the new beauty obsession. They can help to define and shape your face. Whether waxing, threading or lightening, eyebrows are big business.

Threading

Removing eyebrow hairs by twisting a piece of cotton thread can be less painful than waxing. Threading originated in Asia; known as ‘khite’ in Arabic and ‘fatlah’ in Egyptian it was, and still is, popular for its precision.

Lighten up

Brow lightening has been popular with celebrities such as Rita Ora, and involves tinting brows with bleach to a lighter, softer shade. This can often accompany changing hair colour to blonde.

Microblading and lamination

Microblading can give you back eyebrows that are thin or over-tweezed and lasts, on average, one to three years. Over a period of between one to two hours, very fine needles ‘tattoo’ the ‘hair’ into the skin, using a pigment that’s close to your skin tone. Lamination is an alternative procedure that uses a protein solution like keratin to re-shape your eyebrow hairs and lift them into a ‘brushed up’ effect. They can look fuller and have a defined shape.

Eyebrow transplants

This can be quite an invasive procedure and takes up to six hours. For women suffering from a hair loss condition such as alopecia, it’s a way of getting permanent eyebrows back. It is cosmetic surgery where a qualified surgeon uses hair follicles (tubes that grow your hair) from your scalp, or a hair graft, and transplants them to the brow area.

Model Sophia Hadjipanteli caused a stir when she appeared on Instagram with a mono, or uni, brow. This is when two eyebrows meet in the middle of the face above the bridge of the nose, giving the appearance of one brow. The Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, famously had this unique look. Sophia has been a strong advocate for body positivity and anti-bullying, asking the online trolls exactly what ‘beauty’ is supposed to look like?

Eyelash extensions

Would you love lash extensions to go with a new haircut and eyebrow shape? Whether lash lifts or lash extensions, there’s a lot of choice out there to boost your lashes and even ditch the mascara for good.

A lash lift doesn’t actually make your lashes longer. It uses non-toxic chemicals to curl the lashes from base to tip; like an optical illusion, they appear extended and fuller. A 24-hour setting period is needed and they can last four to six weeks.

Lash extensions, however, do add volume and length. A synthetic lash is applied to each individual eyelash with safe glue that shouldn’t irritate. The extensions come in different thicknesses, curvatures, lengths and colours. They usually last around a month but many salons recommend a top up after three weeks. Yes, they need more maintenance than lash lifts but the results should be worth it. It’s important not to use an oil-based eye make-up remover and have them removed professionally once it’s time. For a wedding, a special occasion or even because you fancy it, go and flutter those fuller eyelashes!

Lash growth serums - longer, stronger lashes

Many women swear by growth serums as a fast way of having stronger lashes. Some brands even boast that your lashes will double in length. A good growth serum can also thicken your eyelashes and may repair damage.

Check out the listed ingredients, especially if you want growth rather than just conditioning or hydrating. Biotin, a B vitamin, promotes the growth of lash follicles. Many serums include scientifically proven proteins such as keratin, peptides, and vitamins such as A, C, and E that nourish and boost the lashes. Lash serums may cause irritation or redness, so discontinue use immediately if you have an unwelcome reaction.

If eyes are the ‘window to the soul,’ paying attention to the eyebrow curtains and the eyelash window treatments can be a wonderful confidence boost.

Your eyebrows and eyelashes are sorted; now let’s pay attention to our nails. A manicure can be part of your regular beauty regime, or a treat for that special occasion. Luxurious Spa and Nails Dunedin will give advice and talk you through their services step by step. This salon has a loyal customer base due to their friendly environment, experienced staff and cleanliness.

A basic manicure means your nails will be cleaned, shaped and a polish put on. A French classic look is still popular. A nude or pale pink polish with a white tip will be applied. Luxurious Spa and Nails recommend a manicure every two to three weeks for a fresh look.

Gel polish lasts longer than standard polish and has three coats; a base coat, the gel polish and a top coat. Between each one, your nails will go under a UV light for the gel to ‘cure’ or dry.

Acrylic is a mixture of liquid monomer and powder polymer (who knew?!) The paste is applied and shaped to the length you like. Acrylic is stronger than gel and needs to be removed carefully. It can serve as a canvas for nail art. Nail art is a creative type of artwork that decorates and embellishes nails. Anything goes, including 3D. A chrome or metallic textured look is popular. Express your individuality with beautiful nails. –Gill Towle