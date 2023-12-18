Monday, 18 December 2023

Chirstmas Gift Guide - Albany St Pharmacy

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content
    Wavertree & London Scented Candle Range – starting from $41.50 each
    Wavertree & London Scented Candle Range – starting from $41.50 each
    MOR Tickled Pink Little Luxuries Quartet - $56.99.
    MOR Tickled Pink Little Luxuries Quartet - $56.99.
    MOR Tickled Pink Little Luxuries Quartet - $56.99.
    MOR Tickled Pink Little Luxuries Quartet - $56.99.
    Tilley Blackberry Velvet Candle & Diffuser set $29.99.
    Tilley Blackberry Velvet Candle & Diffuser set $29.99.
    Tilley Blackberry Velvet Candle & Diffuser set $29.99.
    Tilley Blackberry Velvet Candle & Diffuser set $29.99.
    Shelby Brothers Face Wash & Shave Gel set $22.99.
    Shelby Brothers Face Wash & Shave Gel set $22.99.
    Shelby Brothers Face Wash & Shave Gel set $22.99.
    Shelby Brothers Face Wash & Shave Gel set $22.99.
    Baby Shark Bath & Shower Gel 350ml $11.99 each.
    Baby Shark Bath & Shower Gel 350ml $11.99 each.
    MIKI Make Your Own Slime kit - $24.99
    MIKI Make Your Own Slime kit - $24.99
    Wavertree & London Scented Candle Range – starting from $41.50 each
    Wavertree & London Scented Candle Range – starting from $41.50 each

    27 Albany Street, Dunedin North
    P: 03 477 5115
    E: dispensary@albanyst.co.nz
    W: www.albanyst.co.nz