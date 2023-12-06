Dunedin Area Christmas Can & Food Drive Thursday Evening

When you hear the sirens 🚒 🥫 Thursday night don't be alarmed, put out your donation for the Dunedin Foodbanks

Please place any food out in an OBVIOUS place for collection. Sirens will be sounding during these times, so don't be too alarmed. Only canned and packaged (unopened) food, no fresh food or cash please.

Emergency Services vehicles will be collecting food and distributing this to the Dunedin Foodbanks: Presbyterian Support Otago, Dunedin City Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Dunedin.

Thank you to our sponsors for their support: FENZ, Police, St John, Red Cross, Civil Defence and Dunedin City Council.