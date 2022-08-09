Dunedin Arts Festival - Don McGlashan

Don McGlashan has to be one of New Zealand’s best-known songwriters, and somehow, he just keeps getting better and better.

On 21 October, McGlashan will be performing with his band, The Others, at Knox Church. It’s a celebration of McGlashan’s latest album, Bright November Morning, which went straight into the top position on the NZ charts, giving McGlashan his first ever No. 1 album. Recorded in Lyttelton, Auckland and Vancouver, Bright November Morning marks a new stage in McGlashan’s generous and humane songbook, still with the same storytelling and attention to detail that makes him so Kiwi, but with that distinct sound that is all his own.

McGlashan's best songs are infused with a sense of wonder over everyday things that are often overlooked. "As a songwriter”, says McGlashan, “one of your main jobs is to just look around and filter what you see into the song. Then, when someone hears it, they not only get an idea of the characters but they also see the landscape and the light, and smell the vegetation."

This is the power of McGlashan’s music, to make the listener pause, savour the moment, and let the song spark memories of student flats, small towns and city streets.

McGlashan started out in Blam Blam Blam, before moving onto The Front Lawn and The Mutton Birds in the 1990s, where he recorded the multi-award winning, ‘Anchor Me’. McGlashan has always been a collaborator, working with the likes of Neil Finn, Dave Dobbyn, Johnny Marr and Radiohead, travelling the world with bases in New York and London. When Hollie Smith sang his song, ‘Bathe in the River’ it became one of the country’s biggest singles of all time.

For this not-to-be-missed gig in Dunedin’s spectacular Knox Church, McGlashan is joined by Shayne P Carter (Straitjacket Fits, Dimmer), Chris O’Connor (SJD, Phoenix Foundation) and James Duncan (SJD, Dimmer).

DETAILS:

Dunedin Arts Festival, Knox Church, Friday 21 October

