Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival - Meet the Authors

The Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival is a biennial three-day celebration of writers, readers, books and poetry. Booklovers in Aotearoa’s first UNESCO City of Literature are once again preparing to gather around the ancient fire of story.

The 2023 Programme will be released on Wednesday 6th September - sign up to the Newsletter here to have the programme delivered straight to your inbox.

Programme guests include Fiona Farrell, Emily Writes, Jessica Hinerangi (Māori Mermaid), Poet Laureate Chris Tse, Alby Hailes, Liv Sisson and Tokerau Brown, among many talented local and travelling creatives.

Festival organiser Kitty Brown (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Mamoe) says “Our team are thrilled to be presenting a programme bursting with talent and brilliant books. This year, the programme came together based on a central theme: Te Pūao – the place where the river meets the sea.”

“We all know the beauty of river mouths, where the restless river runs into the welcoming ocean. Te awa Ōtākou itself is an ocean river – a strong current that moves within the wider body of water that forms the Otago Harbour. Our Festival will move as a current, bringing ideas in and sending others on a voyage beyond,” says Kitty.

“Ōtepoti is a UNESCO City of Literature – we have a rich literary culture crafted for us by generations of storytellers. Our aim for 2023 was to curate a Festival with a strong sense of place and people, where we can build connections and share big conversations. We invite our audiences to expand their horizons, feel at home and connect with others,” says Nic McConnell – Festival Chair.

For more information, head over to the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival Website - www.dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz