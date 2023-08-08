Health and Beauty June 2023 Week 1

Hair today

Do you have a love, love-hate, or love-OK I accept you now, relationship with your hair? We’ve probably all had good and bad hair days, but our hair can be directly linked to our confidence. Caring for our ‘crowning glory’ is top of many people’s health and beauty regimes.

Natural ingredients

There are a growing number of natural hair products coming onto the market, from shampoos and conditioners to dyes.

The good

Common ingredients can include avocado oil with vitamins A, D and E; peppermint oil for that minty aroma; coconut oil that tames the frizz; shea butter as it smells wonderful and hydrates the hair, and honey, which has anti-bacterial properties.

Argan oil is from the nuts of the argan tree which is commonly found in Morocco. It can nourish the hair and make it shine.

The bad

It’s best to check the ingredients and ensure that parabens and ammonia aren’t present in shampoos and conditioners. Natural products should be free of sulphates and preservatives.

And the ugly

Other chemicals to watch out for are resorcinol and the unpronounceable Paraphenylenediamine, or PPD, which can be in hair dyes and has been found to create an allergic reaction in some people.

Head for the kitchen!

For cheaper, home-made oil, go to the kitchen and grab some Extra Virgin Olive Oil. It can be used as a conditioning treatment or before shampooing. Other home-made shampoos can be whipped up with eggs, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and baking soda.

Raise the bar

Shampoo and conditioner bars have the advantage of needing less water and can last a long time. Your hair may need time to adjust to a natural product like this, and could go through a ‘transition phase.’ Sounds scary, but after a couple of weeks your hair should be shiny and allow you to be smug about looking after your hair as well as the planet and your health.

Hair salons

There are hair salons that market themselves as organic and pure. They should be sourcing sustainable, natural products that are ethical and kinder to the environment whilst still leaving your hair beautiful and full of nutrients. Products may be labeled vegan or cruelty-free and the packaging biodegradable or recyclable.

Hair extensions

Hair extensions can add length and volume. They come in a variety of colours and types, including Clip-in, Tape-in and Halo. The Clip-in weave is low maintenance and easy to apply, but is the least permanent option. Differing colours and lengths can be experimented with and there is no adhesive or glue, the small clips being sewn into the strands. Be aware that this method has been known to cause hair breakages.

Tape-in extensions should be applied in a salon with the pieces attached closely to the roots of your own hair. They can last for more than five or six weeks and a hairdresser should remove them and re-apply as required.

The Halo is a clever invention that doesn’t hurt your hair or require any clips, tapes or glue. It is attached to you with an invisible wire that sits around the back of your head underneath the bone at the base of the skull. The wire is unseen as your own hair covers it. The halo has a long life; if cared for properly, you may not need to replace it for nine months or more. And even better, it won’t fall off!

Apparently there’s a grey movement and it’s growing faster than our hair. If it’s good enough for Hollywood and Andie McDowell, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster and Helen Mirren, to name a few, then maybe it’s time for more women to salute the silver.

Awful ageism

The term ageism was invented by Robert Butler in 1969 to describe a “distaste for growing old.” Now we have ‘gendered ageism’ which is linked to sexism and many females unfortunately encounter it in the workplace. Some women believe that, unlike silver fox George Clooney, if they go grey they’ll look old and ‘past it.’ Perhaps it’s time to embrace the grey and, as 60 year old Michelle Yeoh recently said in her Oscar speech, “Ladies, don't let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime.”

Make the change

There are many considerations when transitioning to grey hair. These include your hair type, its natural colour, and if you have any ‘salt and pepper’ already. It can take months or even up to a year and it’s best to take advice from a salon. You could dye your hair to match the roots, add highlights (or lowlights) to assist with the line where your hair pigment meets the grey, let your natural colour grow out slowly or cut your hair short. Grey is not a four-letter word, so speak to a stylist you trust and make a plan.

Going natural or not, embracing the grey or not, love your hair and let it reveal your individuality and self-confidence.

Word of Mouth

Cr Sophie Barker

Deputy Mayor; Te Koromatua Tuarua O Ōtepoti; Dunedin City Council

What are the main ways you create balance in your life? My life can be crazy busy so I try to ensure I carve out time to do the things that give me joy and inspiration (reading books) and that keep me sane (gardening and friends). Gardening is important to me as it gives me time with nature, creates a lovely space to be in, gives me exercise (shifting compost), sparks creativity (always planning more planting) and contributes to increasing numbers of birds in our backyards so we can fill the city with birdsong. Oh, and my garden grows fresh, organic healthy food!

How do you manage your health and fitness with a demanding job? That is super hard as I am magnetically attracted to sugar when things get challenging. I’m working on getting more walking into my life as we sit at meetings a lot; so I make conscious choices to take the stairs, drink herbal tea and fit exercise into the daily juggle. Gardening is a great way to get fit which also has a lot of other health benefits too – a perfect package. Mental health is important in a public facing role, so creating space to detox is vital.

How much pressure is there still on older women to ‘look good’ in the workplace? Unfortunately we still live in a society where people are very often judged on their appearance, and the workplace is no exception. At Council we have livestreamed meetings, so that is pressure to look good as those close-ups can be challenging; the camera adds kilos and fades features, so a bit more makeup is necessary. At home I usually look like Worzel Gummidge so I’m very conscious of the image I’m projecting in the public arena as expectations are high for public representatives. For older women, it can be linked to credibility so there is pressure to not be overlooked – I try hard not to fade into the background.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by? I’m pretty simple as I’m allergic to some things, like Vitamin E. 50+ sunscreen to protect skin is so important! Dove soap for cleansing. I swear by Dunedin-made Ayrmed Collagen Serum for skin rejuvenation – it’s our secret, medical grade full-length collagen + hyaluronic acid. Then a dab of Estee Lauder Revitalising Supreme, one of the few moisturisers which doesn’t have Vitamin E in it. These products help put up with all the air-conditioning in the hours we spend inside at meetings. I couldn’t cope without my GHDs either – it’s amazing what a difference 60 seconds with that miracle worker and a slap of lipstick can make! I’d add perfume in here too as it’s an instant mood lifter; good fragrance makes me smile. As we all know, a smile is the best beauty boost you can give yourself.