Keeping safe over summer

Wear a mask or face covering when out and about

Scan everywhere you go, or manually update your diary in the COVID Tracer app or paper copy. This is especially important when on holiday because later you may not remember all the locations you have visited or the people you have seen

Have your vaccine pass ready, either on your phone or a paper copy. It will be needed to enter places that require proof of vaccination. A paper copy of your My Vaccine Pass is a useful back-up to keep with you, in case you lose your phone, or it has run out of battery

Get tested - testing services will remain available over summer. If you need to get a test, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or check the Healthpoint website for details of the nearest testing service and find out when they are open

Be prepared. Have backup plans should the COVID Protection Framework setting change

Have backup plans should the COVID Protection Framework setting change Continue to maintain good hygiene practices.

Summer is here and we all want to stay safe and enjoy it. Here are some reminders to help us stay vigilant and minimise the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday period.

​If you become unwell or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case whilst in your home region:

Stay at home, do not travel or take part in events or activities if you are sick

Call 0800 VIRUS-19 (0800 847 8719) for advice and to arrange to get tested

If you become unwell or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case while on holiday or away from home:

Call 0800 VIRUS-19 (0800 847 8719) or check the Healthpoint website for details of local health professionals who can advise whether and where you should be tested

If you are advised to get a test, please do so as soon as possible; do not wait until you get home to get tested

If you are symptomatic, isolate until you receive your test result

If you test positive for COVID-19 while on holiday, a health official will discuss your relevant circumstances and advise you as to what you should do. They will discuss your options and agree on a plan that reduces risk to others

If you are unable to return home safely, you will be supported to isolate in accordance with the COVID-19 Care in the Community programme.

