Southern hits 90% vaccination rate

The Southern district achieved the 90% double vaccinated milestone last week, well ahead of the proposed Christmas timeframe.

Queenstown Lakes, Dunedin and Central Otago have also reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone. Significantly, all of Southern’s local authorities have now reached 90% first doses. This includes Clutha, Southland, Invercargill, Waitaki and Gore, and has been the result of very hard work by the community and local health providers over the last few weeks. These five areas are well on track to meet the 90% target before Christmas.

“This is a major achievement for the programme, providers, communities and the whole district,” Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Programme Lead Karl Metzler says.

“Thank you to the people of the district for doing your bit to keep yourselves and your community safe. We also give a huge thanks to our partners, vaccinators and administrators across the southern health system who are crucial in delivering vaccinations to our communities.”

Southern’s overall vaccination rate is very encouraging, but we must remember that while the district may be at 90%, there are still pockets with low levels of vaccinations, and it is these communities that are particularly at risk in a local outbreak.

Southern’s Māori population is currently sitting ahead of national Māori vaccination rates, with 87% with a first dose, and 76% double vaccinated.

We are still seeing strong demand for first and second doses across the region, and we will continue working hard to reach unvaccinated people to give them the best chance to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19.

Mr Metzler says he understands that many of the people who have not yet received their vaccinations may be feeling anxious or have questions. He says there are safe spaces at vaccination clinics to talk with a trained clinician. You can also talk to staff at your local vaccinating pharmacy, call 0800 28 29 26 or speak to a trusted health professional such as your GP.

Remember that if it has been six months since your second dose, you are eligible for a booster shot so you stay protected. To avoid queues, people are encouraged to book online at bookmyvaccine or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

Check out these other Better Health South stories:

Board Update - November 2021

Accessibility Week Promotes Disability Awareness, Challenges Stereotypes

Keeping Safe Over Summer

Dunedin Hospital Draws on Decades-old Technology to Fight COVID-19