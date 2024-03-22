A different ‘Pink’ set to rock Dunedin

P!NK, who performed at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium earlier this month, may have millions of fans globally.

But fans of Dunedin’s Rock Tenors are in for a different sort of mid-year pink treat, as the group head into rehearsals for their next concert.

To be staged at Dunedin’s iconic St Pauls Cathedral, Rock Tenors - The Best of Pink Floyd is being touted as their most ambitious and exciting project to date.

“We have never ventured into covering Pink Floyd’s masterpieces,’’ producer Doug Kamo says. ‘‘So we thought if we are going to do it, why not present it in an unconventional environment that will provide a unique, powerful, and exciting experience for our audiences.’’

The St Pauls Cathedral choir will be providing full vocal support to the five Rock Tenors of Justin Wilson, Luke Butson, Greg MacLeod, James Adams, and Ben Hayward.

“We’re delighted to be hosting this feast of Pink Floyd’s music at St Paul’s in June,’’ Fr Tony Curtis, Dean of Dunedin says. “The Cathedral has always been a centre for the arts and for excellent music in particular. This is a great opportunity to see and hear the Rock Tenors, working with our own Cathedral musicians in what should be a spectacular event.’’

Concert goers can expect the same high production values that they’ve come to expect from a Rock Tenors concert, but with a focus on showcasing the stunning venue and the musicianship of the seven-piece band.

Musicians Michael Grant (keys), Mike Crawford (keys and saxophone), Georgie Watts (percussion), Sam Healey (bass), Alex Ramsay (drums), Che Long (guitar), and Joseph Balfe (guitar) will support the vocalists.

“Doug has been very clear about what our core focus is,’’ musical director and choir master Michael Grant says. ‘‘And that is to remain musically authentic to Pink Floyd’s songbook, but also allow the Rock Tenors’ distinctive vocal quality to add a commanding dynamic to the overall experience. Having a 12-piece choir in the mix will only make the experience more exciting and captivating.”

The Rock Tenors have enjoyed success over the last two years with sell-out seasons in Dunedin, and a 10 venue South Island tour last year.

“Their experience and vocal ability across multiple music genres, from opera to musical theatre and contemporary rock to thrash metal, allows them to reinvent standard rock vocal arrangements with harmonic complexity that creates an incredibly exciting, immersive, and powerful rock experience,’’ Kamo says.

Tickets are on sale at www.rocktenors.nz from 12 noon, Monday March 25, for shows on June 13 and 14, 2024