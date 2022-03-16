Southern Heroes launched to support health care workers

Southern DHB Executive Director People and Capability Tanya Basel and Business South Chief Executive Mike Collins

Southern Health is proud to be a part of the collaborative initiative with the recently launched Southern Heroes support network.

Southern Heroes is a joint initiative developed in partnership with Business South, the Wanaka, Queenstown and Southland Chambers of Commerce, and Volunteer South. It provides a mechanism for local businesses and communities to donate time to support Southern health care workers with non-clinical, non- contact tasks as they respond to rapidly increasing COVID-19 case numbers in the community during the current Omicron outbreak.

“We realise that the business sector is also under immense strain, but for those who are able to, we want to rally businesses and communities in the south to support the heroes in our health system who are on the frontlines of this outbreak,” says Mike Collins, Business South Chief Executive.

Southern Heroes helpers may be called on to fulfil a range of jobs, such as deliveries of food and supplies, supporting DHB staff childcare facilities, and manning call centres. Tasks will be allocated in line with helpers’ skills and abilities, and in some cases subject to appropriate security checks.

Southern DHB Executive Director: People and Capability, Tanya Basel, says this community support will help local health providers focus on what they do best.

“The southern health system is much more than just the DHB – it is also our general practices, rural hospitals, pharmacies, primary health providers and aged residential care facilities. Joining the Southern Heroes network will support these services as they continue to provide care to our whānau and friends.”

Businesses and community groups interested in becoming part of the Southern Heroes network can sign up online now at southernheroes.nz/

