Wood stock - find your finish

Making the most of natural wood grain is a big part of our modern love for celebrating nature around our homes, both inside and out.

Wood finishes, whether it’s a beautiful flooring, a stunning deck or simple furniture finishes, gives our homes both durability and elegance.

When it comes to protecting and maintaining those wood finishes, finding the right product can be overwhelming. No piece of wood is the same, and they’re used in so many different ways inside and outside our homes.

Here’s a quick guide from the Resene experts on finding the right stain, wash or oil to get the wood finish you want, with some quick tips you may not know.

Layers of different tinted wood oils create a beautiful haven in this backyard that centres on the wood’s natural beauty. Rear weatherboards finished in Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil Egmont, with the trellis in Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil Aorangi. The swing is Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil Kahurangi. (Project by Amber Armitage, image by Wendy Fenwick)

Paint or stain?

Some of the things to consider when choosing how to finish your wood surfaces are: the age and quality of your wood, the type of wood, the wear and tear it will be subjected to - such as whether it will be walked on or simply admired from a distance, and whether it is inside or out.

Resene Woodsman Wood Oil Stain and Resene Waterborne Woodsman are exterior stains designed to colour your timber while allowing the natural grain to show through. They are also designed to stand up to exterior conditions. Resene Colorwood is designed for interior conditions.

Typical uses for Resene Woodsman would be garden furniture, fences, pergolas and weatherboards, Jay says. Resene Colorwood can be used on interior walls, floors, ceilings, furniture and other interior cabinetry.

Don’t be tempted to interchange interior and exterior stains, says Resene Paint Expert Jay Sharples. “Exterior stains are designed for exterior use and require the correct environment to dry and perform. Interior stains are designed for interior use and won’t last as long in an exterior environment.”

Choosing a darker stain brings cosiness and drama to this outdoor area, while still showcasing the natural wood grains. Wall and battens stained in Resene Woodsman Charred Black, box seat in Resene Woodsman Bark and floor painted with basecoat in Resene Gunsmoke and topcoats in Resene Paint FX Medium mixed with Resene Triple Concrete and Resene Quarter Concrete. (Project by Melle Van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton

Top tip:

Resene Colorwood can be tinted to colours from the Resene Woodsman range. And Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil can be tinted to Resene Colorwood colours, so you can continue your colour from interior to exterior.

“If timber has previously been stained or you’re not sure of the current coating on the timber, it’s best to try a test area in an inconspicuous part.”

If in doubt check the front of the can or with staff at your Resene ColorShop.

The other thing to note about stains is that they are designed to be penetrating rather than surface forming, which means the stain will absorb into the grain of the timber, where paint sits on top.

That means, as well as being easier to apply and giving a transparent finish, stains typically need an additional maintenance coat about every two years.

Stains and wood oils tend to need less preparation than paint but it’s still important to ensure they have a good base. That means removing existing coatings such as old varnish or paint, either by sanding or using a paint stripper.

On exterior surfaces, as well as making sure the timber is bare, make sure you treat the wood with Resene Moss & Mould Killer, then thoroughly wash the surface with Resene Timber and Deck Wash so any mould doesn’t regrow through the stain.

Top tip: Many darker Resene Woodsman exterior stains come as Resene CoolColours which means they reflect more of the sun’s energy and are more resistant to heat damage from the sun.

One other thing to consider is whether you might want to change the colour of your wood at some point in the future. Resene exterior and interior stains come in a range of colours such as Resene Woodsman Natural or, for interiors, more colourful options like Resene Colorwood Apollo Blue or Resene Colorwood Red Pepper. This makes them hugely versatile and fun to work with, but it’s important to remember it is harder to change the colour of stained wood, Jay says.

“You can generally change to a darker colour but can’t get lighter unless you add a stain wash effect and the underlying colour may impact the final result. Because stains are semi-transparent the colour of the timber can also change the appearance of the stain.

“Depending on the stain originally used, you might be able to prime and paint to change colour, but it’s best to check in with experts at your Resene ColorShop in this situation or Ask a Resene Paint Expert free online, www.resene.com/paintexpert.

Top tip: Stain colours can be mixed or diluted. Resene Colorwood Reducing Base can help you dial down a shade if it is too intense.

On the deck

A good deck can transform your home, giving you that all-important indoor/outdoor flow.

Using a specific decking product will help make sure your wood deck withstands the wear and tear of high-use, but also the effects of UV, and rain preventing the wood from drying out and splitting.

Resene Woodsman Decking Oil Stain is a waterborne finish designed for common deck timbers such as pine, macrocarpa and other softwoods. If you have a hardwood kwila deck you can refresh its colour using Resene Kwila Timber Stain.

Once your deck is stained it’s a good idea to clean it every six to 12 months to keep it in good condition and re-stain two years. The re-stain may only need one coat applied, depending on how your deck has weathered.

Top tip: When staining new outdoor furniture give it time to weather to help open up the wood grain. This will allow the wood stain to better penetrate the wood.

What’s a wash?

A colourwash is similar to a stain in that it can colour and protect timber while offering slightly thicker cover, yet still allowing the wood grain and character to show through. The most common type of wash is whitewash, which offers a charming, relaxed and ‘beachy’ finish to surfaces, but the Resene Colorwood interior range offers a range of wash shades, such as Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash to natural Resene Colorwood Bask and darker charcoal Resene Colorwood Shade.

Like stains, you need to choose colour washes designed for interior or exterior use. And, just like stains, the type of timber you are washing can have an impact on the finished colour result, Jay says. “Some woods like cedar are tannin rich, which will very likely change the appearance of your wash. I would always recommend a small test area before jumping into the main areas.”

When it comes to interiors, a favourite part about the Resene Colorwood We Speak Beach range is that you can apply it over existing varnish without needing to strip it all back to bare timber. Resene Colorwood Whitewash also helps to lighten interior stain finishes that may be too intense.

A lighter wash finish on wood showcases the natural grain for a pared-back, relaxed finish. The left wall is painted in Resene Half Biscotti, right rear wall stain washed in Resene Colorwood Becalm, headboard and stool in Resene Colorwood Bask, floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, vases on the sideboard in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy and small bowl and ball in Resene Thorndon Cream. (Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton)

When to oil

Wood oils can be a good option for your wood finish, particularly if they have been previously oiled, Jay says. “A product like Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil can be used on interior and exterior walls where you want to achieve a natural look while still providing protection for your timber. You could also use it on sark timber ceilings that flow from inside to outside.

“Using an oil over a stain may come down to the need to continue with the same system previously used on your timber. It might also come down to the location or just personal preference for a more light, oiled look rather than a more pigmented stain.”

It’s best to re-apply oils more regularly than stains; about every 12-24 months depending on the oil.

Top tip: Resene Woodsman Cedar Natural Wood Oil can be tinted to a range of shades from pale Resene Aotea to charcoal Resene Catlins and can be used on both exterior and interior walls and ceiling areas.

When to go clear

Stained interior walls give a rustic drama to this bedroom, while being easy to apply and durable. The room uses interior Resene Colorwood wood stains, tinted to shades from the exterior Resene Woodsman range. Rear wall stained in Resene Colorwood Charred Black, headboard, floating shelf and bench seat in Resene Colorwood Bark. (Project by Melle Van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton)

Typically, it’s not recommended to finish exterior surfaces with a clear coat, largely due to our high UV levels, Jays says, but products like Resene Qristal Clear polyurethane can be useful over interior stained or oiled surfaces, to make them easier to maintain and protect them from wear and tear.

If you’re opting for a clear finish to protect your wood, keep in mind the clear topcoat can alter how the colour appears. A clear gloss urethane such as Resene Aquaclear over Resene Colorwood stain will make the stain colour appear more vibrant than a clear flat finish such as Resene Aquaclear Natural.

On interior surfaces it’s a good idea to apply a natural-toned stain such as Resene Colorwood Natural as a basecoat underneath your clear finish, even if you want a very natural finished look. This will help protect the wood from damaging UV light. For the most natural look choose a Resene Colorwood colour close to your timber colour to keep the timber looking authentic.

Top tip: Waterborne Resene Aquaclear is a non-yellowing formula good for paler timbers such as pine, macrocarpa or oak, as well as MDF or particle board. It comes in a range of sheen levels. The glossiest is the easiest to clean, the flattest is the most natural looking.

Talk to the team at your local Resene ColorShop before you start your prep, painting and staining and they can help you choose the best combination for your project and give you any extra advice you need to make your project successful. Or use the free Ask a Paint Expert service online, www.resene.com/paintexpert, for everything from tricky surfaces and prep to which brush or roller to use where.