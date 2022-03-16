Better Health South - Board Update March 2022

Pete Hodgson, Chair

With COVID swirling all around us, we can now see the extraordinary power of our community response.

Our vaccination rates are high; our hospitalisation rates are low. Thousands of lives have been saved - a result due largely to the community response New Zealanders have mounted.

In 2020, before vaccines were available, we had one of the world’s most successful elimination campaigns. We washed our hands, kept our social distance, lived in our bubbles, and looked after one another. In 2021 Delta appeared and we were again successful in keeping it under control while we got ourselves twice vaccinated. As we entered 2022 we responded to the highly transmissible Omicron with the all-important booster dose, as well as vaccination for 5-11 year-old children.

Omicron is facing resistance because we have such high vaccination rates. We can measure that resistance; people who are vaccinated are about six times less likely to end up in hospital.

But the job is not done. Other vaccinations, especially for childhood measles, need attention. In a month or so the first cases of seasonal flu will appear – for the first time in three years – and the latest flu vaccine will become available at about the same time.

We have reminded ourselves of important lessons. Public health measures really matter; scientific advice has guided political decision making safely; prevention is better than cure; good vaccines are a blessing.

If you are eligible for your booster but haven’t yet had it, today is a good time to act.

