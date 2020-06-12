Top ten Dunedin destinations and events for winter

1. International Science Festival, 4-12 July

Be prepared for this ‘Nano-festival’ of some 50 events in the first week of the school holidays. You’ll discover humpback whales, take home jet packs, build the tallest marshmallow tower and watch a live stage production of the big bang theory! Dunedin is turning up its dial to explode this July with over 50 thrilling events. www.scifest.org.nz



2. Dine Dunedin, 7-23 August

Showcasing the cuisine of Dunedin, this festival features one-off tastings, special dinners, exciting collaborations, guest chefs, hero burgers, cocktail menus, coffee, tea, craft beer, wine, kombucha and so much more. www.dinedunedin.co.nz



3. Winter Dining at Larnach Castle

Pre-book your special night savouring the ‘trust the chef’ menu served in the castle ballroom with roaring hearth fires and sparkling chandeliers; or thrill yourselves with a night of Victorian Ghost Stories, complete with tasty nibbles, wine and a torchlit tour of the castle. www.larnachcastle.co.nz



4. Museum of Natural Mystery

A thing of artistic, left-field beauty, this collection of skulls, bones, biological curiosities, ethnological art and unusual cultural artefacts has been gathered by the artist and curator over a life-time. www.royaldunedinmuseum.com



5. Southern Skies Stargazing tour

Watch the heavens unfold before you while exploring the renowned dark skies of the Otago Peninsula and wider Dunedin. Horizon Tours weave a magical experience by sharing Maori tales of the celestial bodies and waiata under the stars, as you sit in snugly wrapped in blankets, plied with hot soup and garlic bread. www.horizontours.co.nz



6. Experience Dunedin

Rug-up and jump on a 330 Horsepower trike with three friends and let your driver and guide take you on a fun, exciting, thrilling and different way to tour the city (love the heated seats). www.experiencedunedin.com



7. tītī restaurant

New to Dunedin’s fine-dining scene with award-winning chefs, this St Clair esplanade experience offers a constantly changing menu which makes the most of the seasons and sustainability. www.titi.co.nz



8. Ōkia Reserve Pyramids

Egypt's ancient pyramids are mere babes in arms compared to the Large Pyramid (Pū wheke o Kia) and the Little Pyramid (Te Matai o Kia) which are millions of years old. Find them by wandering the trail from the end of Dick’s Road on Otago Peninsula.



9. Warrington Beach

Take a winter walk along this pristine beach, 20 minutes’ drive north of Dunedin, passing Blueskin Nurseries and café on State Highway 1, or Orokonui Ecosanctuary and Port Chalmers if you take Blueskin Road.



10. Brews tours and tastings

Take yourself on a tour of Dunedin breweries — the high standard and variety will tantalise your taste buds as you enjoy the imaginative skills of New New New, Emerson’s, Arc Brewery and Speights!