The value of good timing

As a truck driver, James was keenly aware of the importance of things happening at the right time.

He and wife Jose met with their financial adviser to review their cover towards the end of 2014. The couple made a few adjustments as their circumstances had changed since they’d originally taken out their cover. It was another case of good timing for James. The importance of their decision hit home a few months into 2015, when he noticed a slight tremor in his left hand.

Initially James’ GP assured him it was a slight resting tremor and not to worry. But when completing a bi-annual medical check-up for work, the doctor referred him for a consultation with a neurologist. The scan confirmed that 50-year-old James had Parkinson’s Disease - a diagnosis that would change the course of his life.

Most of us think of such a diagnosis meaning that the disease has progressed to a debilitating point. But for James, life was able to continue largely as normal for a few years after that initial diagnosis. He began a comprehensive treatment regime that included medications, acupuncture, naturopathy, and dietary changes.

James was even able to continue working. His employer was fully supportive, and his manager allowed him to be involved in deciding on his ability to work. But towards the end of 2018 shift work was becoming too much, and the medication he was on was causing insomnia to the extent that James was beginning to lose concentration. Consulting with both his doctor and employer, he decided to stop working.



James and Jose decided to move out of Christchurch to begin a new chapter with a lower-stress life. Jose, a nurse, was able to work at the local hospital, but for James it was a big life adjustment. The early days were dark, as he endlessly grappled with the ‘‘why me?’’ question?

Previously James had enjoyed playing golf, and often jogged - even completing several half and full marathons. Now, with Parkinson’s Disease, those activities seemed impossibly far-off. While even now there are good days and bad days, a real shift in James’s outlook came when he attended a Parkinson’s Support Group workshop. He was struck by the fact that he was the youngest in the room, but recalls fondly how welcoming the group was.

‘‘Some had it so much worse than me, but they could see I was nervous sitting by myself by the window,’’ James relates. ‘‘Someone came over and sat next to me and introduced themselves. Then someone else came over and also started chatting. Eventually the bench was full, and it was shaking, and we were all laughing.”

His outlook has now changed completely, as he lives by the motto “I may have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s doesn’t have me”. James tries to take on each day with a positive, practical approach. Another marathon is not on the cards just yet, but he walks the dog daily, and jokes that he can now blame a bad round of golf on Parkinson’s.

Thankfully, James’ insurance policy included Private Medical Cover. This ensured that he has been able to access the treatment required from his initial scan diagnosing Parkinson’s, through to his ongoing treatment today.

The policy also included Mortgage Repayment Cover, which paid out a lump sum when he was no longer able to work, as well as ongoing quarterly payments. That has has allowed James and Jose to calmly resettle and plan the next phase of their lives.



With a positive outlook that has kept him forward-focused, James is busy deciding what is next on the horizon for him. Ultimately he’d like to retrain and get back to some form of work part time. His policy will assist him with some of the costs involved. More than ever, James understands the importance of good timing.

The good fortune of having put his cover in place just before being diagnosed isn’t lost on him. “I’m so glad we saw our adviser when we did, and she gave us all the options for what we needed,’’ James says. ‘‘We take out all of these different insurances for our things and ourselves, but we don’t really understand how powerful they are until we need them.”

