Photo: supplied

The current-model Nissan Leaf (above) has been revealed as the supreme winner of the 2026 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Award. The all-electric favourite was also judged the top compact car by the voting panel, which comprises 86 women motoring journalists from 55 countries, including New Zealand.

The other category winners were the Skoda Elroq (top compact SUV), Mercedes-Benz CLA (top large car), Hyundai Ioniq 9 (top large SUV), Toyota 4Runner (top 4x4) and Lamborghini Temerario (top performance car).