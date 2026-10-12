RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, has died aged 34.

The news was confirmed to Variety, but no cause of death was confirmed.

Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, like his character on Breaking Bad.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” a representative for Mitte said in a statement to Variety.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”