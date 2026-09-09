The trials and tribulations of a Mosgiel gardening club, accused of wrong-doing, are at the heart of bittersweet comedy Gone to Seed.

Written by former Dunedin playwright Tim Hambleton, and directed by Heidi McGregor, the play is being staged this month by Taieri Dramatic Society at its Fire Station Theatre in Mosgiel.

In Gone to Seed, a struggling gardening club is suspected of dealing drugs by the local church Minister.

The group have their meetings in the church hall and the Minister is determined to be rid of them, so he contacts the police.

An inept detective is sent to investigate and, after a series of unfortunate incidents, the Minister loses face while the gardening club grows in popularity.

Playwright Tim Hambleton drew on funny garden club stories told by his parents-in-law when writing his comedy Gone to Seed, being staged by Taieri Dramatic Society. Photo: Supplied

Hambleton wrote the award-winning play after hearing funny stories told by his parents-in-law about their gardening group meetings in Mosgiel.

Of course, the play embellishes the stories — the club was not really dealing drugs.

"The play is about friendships and community, but there is no especially deep meaning behind it,” Hambleton said.

"I wrote it purely to entertain — to give people a good laugh.”

The play’s characters were mostly older people and its humour came from personalities and the relatable situations which arose within community groups, he said.

Hambleton said he was thrilled the play was finally coming home to Mosgiel, and planned to be there to see it, along with friends and family.

Director Heidi McGregor said having support from Hambleton to bring the play to the stage had been very helpful, including rewriting some scenes to fit the casting.

"It has been lovely to know that Tim is only a phone call away and we look forward to him being in the audience to view our offering,” she said.

The Garden Club committee (from left) Miriama Harman, Kay Masters, Alison Ayers, Peter Whigham, Anne-Marie Amende, and Doug Leggett, discuss matters while the Detective (Shayne Jenkinson) listens from the window in a scene from Tim Hambleton's Gone to Seed. Photo: Supplied

The experienced cast of Gone to Seed includes Alison Ayers, Kay Masters, Peter Wigham, Doug Leggett, Anne-Marie Amende, Crispen Garden-Webster, and Miriama Harman, as garden club members; with Campbell Thomas as the Minister and Cheyne Jenkinson as the Detective.

McGregor said Gone to Seed was set mainly in meetings, and it had been a challenge to work with the Firestation Theatre’s small stage, but this was coming together.

Working on the play had been enjoyable for the hard-working cast, with lots of laughs along the way and the odd cake to keep the energy up.

"We have been navigating winter bugs and work commitments as well, but the team have been working well.

"We are looking forward to the performances and to hearing some laughs from the audience,” she said.

Taieri Dramatic Society presents Gone to Seed, by Tim Hambleton, directed by Heidi McGregor.

Performances on September 18-19, at 7pm, September 20, at 2pm; September 25-26, at 7pm, September 27, at 2pm, at Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz