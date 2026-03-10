Photo: Simon LambertAubergine holds its own beautifully when treated like this. Roast it whole until just tender, flatten it slightly, then crumb and fry until golden and crisp. The outside is crunchy, the inside soft and savoury. Finish with yoghurt, lemon and something sharp alongside. Prep time 20min Cooking time 35-40min Skill Moderate Serves 4 Ingredients 2 large aubergines ½ cup plain flour 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs 1 tsp sea salt flakes Cracked black pepper 3-4 Tbsp olive oil (for frying) To serve 1 cup labneh or thick Greek yoghurt Juice of 1 lemon Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling Pickled radish, sliced red onion, capers (optional) A simple tomato salad (optional) Method Preheat the oven to 190°C. Prick the aubergines lightly with a fork and place on a lined tray. Roast for 25-30 minutes until softened but still holding their shape — they should not collapse. Remove and cool slightly. Peel away the skin. Place the flesh on to a tray or board and gently press with the back of a fork to flatten slightly and even out the thickness, taking care not to break it apart. Place the flour in one shallow bowl. Beat the eggs in another. Combine the breadcrumbs with salt flakes and cracked pepper in a third bowl. Carefully coat each aubergine in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs, pressing gently so the crumbs adhere well. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook the crumbed aubergines for 3-4 minutes each side until golden and crisp. Spread labneh or yoghurt on to a serving plate. Top with the hot schnitzel. Squeeze over lemon juice and drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil. Serve with pickled radish, sliced red onion and capers, alongside a simple tomato salad. Excellent tucked into warm flatbread.