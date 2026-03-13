Photo: LFHW

There’s a container in most Kiwi fridges that quietly gets ignored. You know the one — last night’s dinner, packed away with good intentions, slowly sliding towards the back shelf as the week gets busy. By the time it reappears, it’s often too late.

Leftovers are one of the biggest sources of food waste in New Zealand homes. Over half of us say they’re what we waste most — not because we don’t care, but because good intentions often lose out to busy lives. We cook extra, plan to eat it later, and then default to something new or takeaways when tomorrow rolls around.

The good news? Reducing food waste doesn’t require fancy recipes or major lifestyle changes. Sometimes it’s as simple as opening the fridge and choosing what’s already there. That idea sits at the heart of Leftover Legends, a new initiative from Love Food Hate Waste NZ encouraging households to give leftovers the love they deserve and actually eat them.

Throughout March, the Leftover Legends challenge is inviting Kiwis to save 25,000 plates of leftovers simply by eating what they already have. The steps are simple, snap a photo of the leftover meal you’re about to eat, upload it on the Love Food Hate Waste NZ’s website and you’re in the draw to win the big prize of groceries for a year thanks to Woolworths.

But beyond the prizes and friendly competition, the real win comes from a small shift in how we treat leftovers.

Leftovers work best when they’re part of the plan. Deciding ahead of time that tonight’s dinner is tomorrow’s lunch can make all the difference. Eating leftovers the very next day is one of the easiest ways to make sure they don’t go to waste, and as a bonus, your future self doesn’t have to cook. It also helps beat lunchtime envy when everyone else is lining up for sushi and cafe salads.

Leftovers can be fun, too. A single meal can stretch into something new with very little effort. Leftover roast veg? Toss them through a salad, wrap, or make a crispy quesadilla. Extra rice, pasta, or protein? Fried rice, pasta frittata, and loaded toasties are all quick wins. Even small bits of multiple meals can be combined into a "fridge-harvest" dish that’s surprisingly satisfying — think minestrones soups, mixed vege stir fries, or even mince pizza.

You can also cook with leftovers in mind from the start. Batch cooking a big pot of dishes such as chilli mince, shredded chicken, or bolognese can become tacos one night, nachos the next, and a baked potato or pasta topping later in the week.

Of course, good storage helps leftovers go the distance. Cool food quickly and within two hours, store it in clear containers so it’s easy to spot, and keep it front of mind by placing it in a dedicated Eat Me First shelf. If plans change, you can still save your leftovers, label and freeze them while they’re still fresh. That way, they’re saved for another day instead of forgotten.

Together, these small habits add up. They save money, save time, and help reduce the environmental impact of food waste — all without making life harder. So next time you’re staring into the fridge wondering what to eat, remember: the smartest, tastiest, and most sustainable meal might already be waiting for you.

Mince pita pizzas

Ingredients

2 cups leftover cooked mince

3 cups frozen mixed vegetables, defrosted or finely chopped cooked vegetables

8 pita pockets

½ cup tomato sauce

1 cup grated cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Combine mince and vegetables in a bowl and mix to combine.

3. Spread the pita pockets on baking trays, then spread tomato sauce over each pita pocket. Spoon the mince and vegetable mixture over each of the pita pockets, then top with cheese.

4. Place the pizzas in the oven and cook until the topping is hot, the cheese has melted and the bases are crispy, about 15 minutes.

Tips

• You can use any leftovers for topping your pizza. Bolognese or chilli mix, shredded roast meats, or even curries make delicious toppings.

• Substitute pita pockets with tortilla wraps, or pizza bases. Alternatively, you can also use buns and slices of toast.

For more

• To learn more or take part in the Leftover Legends challenge, visit lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz/leftoverlegends. For ideas and inspiration, follow @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.