Being diagnosed as pre-diabetic in her 20s changed Keira Rumble’s relationship with food.

She realised she had come to rely on sugar physically and emotionally.

“My health, my mood, my energy, they all suffered. That diagnosis became a turning point.”

Rumble began taking an interest in nutrition and its impact physically and mentally.

When she tackled fertility challenges she began to realise food was not just nourishment but also a form of care.

“In the most uncertain and vulnerable moments, preparing simple, delicious meals became a way I could put my love into something that I enjoyed.”

While before children she would throw meals together on a whim, these days with children, a business, working full-time and the daily juggle, she has learnt meals need to be simple, nourishing and most importantly stress-free.

“I love watching my little ones explore new flavours, even if it means some meals are hit and miss. Sometimes they discover a new favourite, other times they won’t even touch it, and that’s OK.”

Not every night is about crafting the perfect balanced meal. Some nights it’s simply about getting something on the table without “losing your mind”.

“If that’s eggs on toast or whatever you can pull together in 5 minutes, that’s OK. Food should work for you.’’

So her book The Family Table is all about quick and easy meals with minimal prep and minimal mess.

“These aren’t complicated restaurant-style dishes. They are real, wholesome meals designed for busy lives.”

Sticky chicken traybake. Photo: Robert Palmer

Sticky chicken tray bake with Asian greens



SERVES 4

PREP TIME 5 minutes, plus 20 minutes marinating

COOK TIME 45 minutes

This dish is one of those sticky, sweet, salty dinners that the whole family devours. It reminds me of the honey soy wings that we used to get from the butcher as a kid. My kids love chicken drumsticks — I wrap a little aluminium foil around the bottom of the drumsticks for my kids to hold and eat with their hands. If I’ve had a minute in the morning, I’ll get the marinade going then, but even if it’s a last-minute job, the flavours still come through beautifully. The drumsticks roast to perfection and the greens soak up all the rich pan juices. It’s a one-tray wonder that never fails, and it’s ideal for busy nights when you want something low-fuss but super tasty.

DF, GF

8-10 chicken drumsticks

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

1.5cm piece fresh ginger, finely grated

60ml (¼ cup) tamari

90g (¼ cup) honey

1 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp mirin

Juice of ½ lemon

1-2 bunches Asian greens such as choy sum or bok choy (pak choy), washed and trimmed

Sesame seeds, to serve

Chopped coriander (cilantro) leaves, to serve (optional)

Method

Whisk the garlic, ginger, tamari, honey, sesame oil, mirin and lemon juice together in a small bowl.

Pour the marinade over the drumsticks, cover and allow to marinate. If you’re using in the next 20-30 minutes, leave covered at room temperature so that the flavours can develop more quickly. If you have time to marinate for the day, store in the fridge. Through the day, if time allows, turn the drumsticks to allow the marinade juices to cover the chicken.

If necessary, remove the chicken from the fridge for around 20 minutes to bring it to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat the oven to 190°C fan-forced and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Transfer the chicken and marinade to the baking tray. Cook for 25 minutes, then remove the tray and turn the chicken. Carefully spoon the cooking juices over the drumsticks to coat them well. Return to the oven and cook for a further 15 minutes, until the chicken looks nice and dark and sticky. Turn the drumsticks again and spoon the juices over them. Add the greens to the tray and cook for another 5 minutes, until they are steamed in the juices and have softened.

To serve, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scatter the coriander.

Pork rice paper sandwiches. Photo: Robert Palmer

Pork rice paper spring rolls

SERVES 4

PREP TIME 15-20 minutes

COOK TIME 15 minutes

Rice paper rolls are a go-to for me as a gluten-free option. They make a delicious alternative to dumplings — they’re light, fresh and comforting. Baking gives them a soft, sticky texture (kind of like my yum cha favourites), while pan-frying makes them golden and crispy. Either way, it’s pretty hard to stop at just one.

DF, GF,

MAKE AHEAD

500g minced (ground) pork

½ Chinese cabbage (wombok), shredded

1 carrot, finely grated

45g coriander (cilantro) leaves, finely chopped, plus more to serve, torn

1 tsp finely grated ginger

2 makrut lime leaves, stalks removed and finely sliced

3 tsp sesame oil, plus 2 Tbsp more for baking or frying

1 Tbsp tamari

12 rice paper rounds (see Tip)

Chilli oil, to serve (optional)

Ponzu dipping sauce

2 Tbsp tamari

Juice of 1lime

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp mirin

Method

Combine the minced pork, vegetables, coriander, ginger and makrut lime leaves in a large bowl and mix. Add 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil and the tamari and mix well.

Set a large shallow bowl of warm water on your counter top.

Dip each rice paper round into the water for 10 seconds before placing it on a clean chopping board.

Spoon 65g of mince mixture into the middle of the rice paper round. Fold the top, bottom and each side in and over the mince to form a square parcel.

Mix the dipping sauce ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

To bake in the oven, preheat the oven to 180°C fan-forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper and space the rice paper rolls evenly on the tray. Brush the rolls with sesame oil, then bake for 10 minutes.

To pan-fry the rice paper rolls, heat the sesame oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Add four or five rice paper squares and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until crispy and golden. Set aside to rest as you cook the remaining rolls.

Serve the rice paper rolls on a platter with a small bowl of the ponzu dipping sauce. Add a good drizzle of chilli oil, if using, and scatter some coriander on top.

TIP

I use 20cm rice paper rounds, but any size between 16cm-22cm will be fine. If you have trouble with the rice paper tearing when you’re rolling them, just add another layer, it will be extra crispy.

Quimoa Porridge. Photo: Robert Palmer

Stewed apples and coconut quinoa porridge

SERVES 4

PREP TIME 10 minutes

COOK TIME 35 minutes

DF, GF, NF, VG,

BATCH COOK

This dish feels like a warm hug on a cold morning. The stewed apples are soft, spiced and sweet and the coconut quinoa porridge is creamy, comforting and surprisingly filling. I grew up with a version of this from my grandma and now it’s one of my favourites to make for my own family, especially when I want a delicious, cosy breakfast. You can batch cook both the apples and the porridge ahead of time and simply reheat portions as needed. I’ll often do this on a Sunday night so breakfast is sorted for a few days. And if there’s extra stewed apple, I pop it into jars with some of the syrupy liquid and use it throughout the week on yoghurt, pancakes or even as a quick dessert.

To serve

Maple syrup

Coconut cream

Toasted coconut flakes

Stewed apples

10 red or green apples, unpeeled, cored and chopped

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

Pinch of sea salt

Coconut quinoa porridge

180g uncooked quinoa

1 cinnamon stick

200ml tinned coconut cream

15g (¼ cup) coconut flakes

Method

For the stewed apples, place all the ingredients in a large saucepan with 60ml (¼ cup) of water over a low heat. Cook for 20 minutes with the lid on, then remove the lid and cook for 10-15 minutes more, or until the apples are just tender. Remove the cinnamon stick and star anise and set aside.

Meanwhile, prepare the porridge. Rinse the quinoa and place it in a saucepan with 500ml (2 cups) of water and the cinnamon stick. Place the pan over medium heat and bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer with a lid on for 12 minutes. Turn the heat off, remove the cinnamon stick and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Pour in the coconut cream and gently stir, then replace the lid. Allow the quinoa to sit for another 5 minutes for the flavours to infuse, then stir in the coconut fakes.

When you’re ready to serve, divide the porridge between the bowls and add a few heaped spoonfuls of the stewed apple. Drizzle a little maple syrup and some coconut cream on top and finish with a scattering of coconut flakes.

TIP

I love to pop my leftover apples in a glass jar with extra water — filling it to the brim like pickles, it keeps them fresh and the liquid is beautiful in fruit teas! The apples should keep up to 2 weeks refrigerated like this. My kids like them over yoghurt or on their own as a little sweet snack too.

The Book: The Family Table by Keira Rumble published by Hardie Grant Books Photography: © Robert Palmer 2026 RRP$55