Julie Judd shows off one of her prize-winning chrysanthemums at the Dunedin Horticultural Society Autumn Flower Show yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Picking a pair of prize-winning chrysanthemums came as a blooming surprise to Julie Judd.

The Otago Daffodil Club president claimed top bloom, and runner-up, with the brightly coloured flowers at the Dunedin Horticultural Society Autumn Flower Show at the weekend.

Mrs Judd said she picked two of the three chrysanthemums she had in her garden, and was chuffed with the result.

While the show was smaller this year than previous incarnations, a lily bulb sale on Saturday drew a queue.

There were 130 entries, as well as a photography competition and royal-themed hat competition.

It was the society’s second show in its new venue at the St Kilda Bowling Club. Last year’s Covid-19 lockdown forced the cancellation of theautumn show.

Another milestone will be celebrated later this year, as planning is under way for the society’s 170th anniversary.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz