Campbell to star in her own show

Photo: Gettty Images

Naomi Campbell attends the "Naomi: In Fashion" V&A Exhibition launch in London this week. The exhibition opens in June with dresses from the model’s own wardrobe and explanatory captions written in the first person. Dresses made for Campbell by Azzedine Alaia and Valentino will be on display alongside the platform shoes in which Campbell tumbled at the Vivienne Westwood show, with the inscription "Naomi" written in blue ballpoint pen by a backstage dresser. — Guardian News & Media