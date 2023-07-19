Haute couture show depicts an idyllic Paris

Models walk the runway during the Chanel haute couture show in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Chanel's haute couture show is a postcard from idealised Paris, sans riots and police with batons.

The setting for the show was picture-postcard Paris — literally. The catwalk was a cobblestoned stretch of the Seine quayside, swept and groomed for the occasion.

Sketches of the actor and brand ambassador Vanessa Paradis were slotted among the souvenir street signs, and in the racks of tourist postcards. Biographies of Coco Chanel nestled between charmingly wobbly stacks of Gallimard paperbacks by Albert Camus and Emile Zola, suspiciously colour co-ordinated.

The sun shone obligingly and the river sparkled. This was a Paris every bit as serene and blithe as the 1950s Hollywood vision of Funny Face, when Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire tap-danced on the deck of the Eiffel Tower.

The charmed mood was in stark contrast to the ugly scenes that have taken place in Paris and across France since the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel M recently.

Photo: Getty Images

But French high fashion has long traded on the currency of an idealised, imaginary Paris, rather than the real city.

One French guest noted that being at the show after the anxiety of recent events reminded her of a trend during the pandemic lockdown for city-dwellers shut indoors to rewatch classic films set in Paris.

"This time we are in Paris itself, on the quayside," said the designer, Virginie Viard, of her latest collection.

"The street and the colourful paving stones call for both sophistication and simplicity."

Events of the past week notwithstanding, there is a sense of everyday life in the style that Viard has brought to Chanel since taking the reins from her theatrical predecessor, Karl Lagerfeld.

Viard, who joined Chanel as an embroidery trainee aged 25, is a 61- year-old who has been a chic Parisian for her entire adult life, and it shows on her catwalk.

Photo: Getty Images

On the quayside, models carried baskets of flowers instead of £1000 handbags. One walked her (impeccably groomed) dog. Many models wore their hair in the casual, looped off-duty-ballerinas style much in evidence on the Metro.

Casting at Chanel has become more inclusive since Viard’s arrival, although there is still a way to go.

This show was opened by the 48-year-old music producer and model Caroline de Maigret, in a simple long black coat, wearing low-heeled shoes appropriate for walking on uneven cobblestones and smiling at the audience.

The last look in the collection, preceding the bride, was a black taffeta evening gown with matching cape, worn by Indigenous activist and model Quannah Chasinghorse.

The bride, traditional finale of the haute couture shows, strolled the quayside with her hands in the pockets of her knee-length, long-sleeved ivory day dress.

Jill Kortleve, who as a UK size 12 is among a new wave of "mid-sized" models and has become a regular on the Chanel catwalk since 2020, when she became the first model above a size 8 to be cast in a decade, wore a loose coat-dress and low-heeled Mary Jane shoes. — Guardian News & Media