Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Cranberry white chocolate blondie

    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

     

    250g butter

    170g white chocolate chips

    240g caster sugar

    3 eggs

    ½ tsp vanilla essence

    300g flour

    ½ tsp cinnamon

    100g cream cheese

    50g dried cranberries

    180g frozen cranberries

     

    Topping:

    white chocolate melted and drizzled over the top.

    Method:

    Melt the butter, chocolate chips and sugar in a bowl in the microwave.

    Whisk the eggs and vanilla essence in a large bowl.

    Add the wet melted mix to the eggs and whip together well.

    Sift flour into the wet mix, add dried cranberries and half of the frozen cranberries as well.

    Grease and line a rectangular slice tin.

    Spread into the tin and flatten out.

    Add teaspoons of cream cheese evenly on top of the batter and press down.

    Sprinkle the frozen cranberries on top and press them down.

    Bake at 150 degrees for 50–60 minutes.

    Don’t overcook it should look a light brown and still soft.

    When cool drizzle with topping.

     

    Recipe supplied by Otago Museum Cafe.

    Recipe requested by Louisa Dodd.

     

    If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.

