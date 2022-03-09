Cranberry white chocolate blondie

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

250g butter

170g white chocolate chips

240g caster sugar

3 eggs

½ tsp vanilla essence

300g flour

½ tsp cinnamon

100g cream cheese

50g dried cranberries

180g frozen cranberries

Topping:

white chocolate melted and drizzled over the top.

Method:

Melt the butter, chocolate chips and sugar in a bowl in the microwave.

Whisk the eggs and vanilla essence in a large bowl.

Add the wet melted mix to the eggs and whip together well.

Sift flour into the wet mix, add dried cranberries and half of the frozen cranberries as well.

Grease and line a rectangular slice tin.

Spread into the tin and flatten out.

Add teaspoons of cream cheese evenly on top of the batter and press down.

Sprinkle the frozen cranberries on top and press them down.

Bake at 150 degrees for 50–60 minutes.

Don’t overcook it should look a light brown and still soft.

When cool drizzle with topping.

Recipe supplied by Otago Museum Cafe.

Recipe requested by Louisa Dodd.

