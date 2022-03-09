Cranberry white chocolate blondie

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
250g butter
170g white chocolate chips
240g caster sugar
3 eggs
½ tsp vanilla essence
300g flour
½ tsp cinnamon
100g cream cheese
50g dried cranberries
180g frozen cranberries
Topping:
white chocolate melted and drizzled over the top.
Method:
Melt the butter, chocolate chips and sugar in a bowl in the microwave.
Whisk the eggs and vanilla essence in a large bowl.
Add the wet melted mix to the eggs and whip together well.
Sift flour into the wet mix, add dried cranberries and half of the frozen cranberries as well.
Grease and line a rectangular slice tin.
Spread into the tin and flatten out.
Add teaspoons of cream cheese evenly on top of the batter and press down.
Sprinkle the frozen cranberries on top and press them down.
Bake at 150 degrees for 50–60 minutes.
Don’t overcook it should look a light brown and still soft.
When cool drizzle with topping.
Recipe supplied by Otago Museum Cafe.
Recipe requested by Louisa Dodd.
