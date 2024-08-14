An education in great tastes

Jackie Jubel enjoyed learning the wine judging ropes at the recent New World Wine Awards in Napier. Photo: supplied

Jackie Jubel came to New Zealand from Germany for a working holiday about 10 years ago and has never left.

Along the way, she discovered she loved hospitality and has also become fascinated by the world of wine.

It all began working front of house at No7 Balmac with people passionate about the restaurant’s drink offering.

She took up an offer of training and the rest they say is history. In 2020, she decided to take the next step and do some formal wine training with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, progressing to level four.

"Learning about the different styles out there, a natural progression from there was looking more into the making of wine."

So two years ago, she enrolled in Wintec’s viticulture and wine-making course, studying by distance.

"It’s one of those topics the more you get into the more you see what can still be discovered. There are always new styles, new grape varieties you haven’t tried — it’s the continued learning and the support from industry that is passionate about what they do and are happy to share their knowledge."

Having good support from her workplace makes juggling work and study a possibility, as it requires a lot of work and time.

"When it’s something you are really interested in, it does make it fun to study."

Overseeing the wine list at work, she gets to know what styles are popular with customers and fit with the food service as well.

"I’m lucky enough to have a great wine list at work. That definitely helps.

"You learn more about the styles of wine out there, discover new styles, new local trends as well. "

It has been the customers that have kept Jubel in hospitality as she enjoys meeting people and developing relationships with regular customers.

"We see a lot of customers more regularly and I love chatting to people and of course working with great people, great food and wine."

However, it was the close proximity of Dunedin’s beaches that really grabbed her attention when she first visited many years ago while she was travelling the country.

"I love it here, it has a good feel, it’s by the beach and it’s close to other attractions and it turns out quite convenient from a wine point of view as we’re so close to Central [Otago]."

Getting the opportunity to assist the judges at the Wine Awards has been an eye-opener for Jubel, who previously worked behind the scenes as a steward at the New Zealand Winegrowers tastings.

"You learn more about the huge amount of logistics work needed for these events.

"Now to be involved in the other side — tasting and judging — is really great.

"To work alongside some great palates and some really great people is an awesome opportunity."

The judges tasted up to 100 wines a day across all varieties.

"It’s been full-on, but it’s good fun, it’s been interesting to see the full breadth of styles out there."

Jackie Jubel discovered a love for wine at her job at No7 Balmac. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Chair of judges Jen Parr, of Wānaka, says many of the judges are also winemakers, so they understand the effort and passion that goes into every bottle.

"From the first swirl of sauvignon to the last sip of merlot, we work to give each wine the time and consideration it deserves."

They use the internationally recognised 100-point system to score wines on technical excellence, but also look for those wines with X-factor, "the sorts of wines you’d be really excited to recommend to friends".

As to the future, Jubel is keeping her options open.

Germany has a strong wine industry as do many other places in Europe and she sees her hospitality and wine studies as offering many avenues.

"I’ve got no intention to go anywhere at the moment but you never know what opportunities you might come across."

As to her favourite wine, Jubel says visiting a wine store is like Christmas for her as she is always on the search for something different or new, whether it is a grape variety she has not tried or a variety from a different region or country.

"There are lots of goodies out there. It depends on the occasion.

"Chardonnay, for example, there are so many different varieties of it. There is always something interesting to try.

"There is so much to discover, it’s the discovery aspect that keeps it so interesting."

The New World Wine Awards Top50 under $25 will be announced in October.

New World Wine Awards

• More than 1280 wines from around Aotearoa and the world tasted

• 60% of wines from New Zealand

• Marlborough entered the most wines — about 350

• Most-entered classes are sauvignon blanc followed by chardonnay

• Biggest growth in entries is in red blends up 30%

• Judges tasting held in Napier over three days

• 20 pallet loads of wine, glasses and equipment required

• Team of nearly 70, including 26 expert judges

• Stewards will pour more than 10,000 glasses of wine

• Each judge will score around 100 wines a day

• Each wine is judged blind