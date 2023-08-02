Fennel baked in milk

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep 10 min

Cooking 35 min

Skill easy

3 (600g) fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut into 5mm wedges, fronds reserved

250ml milk

2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

50g grated parmesan cheese

Salt and cracked pepper

50g butter

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Photo: Getty Images

Preheat the oven to 200°C

Arrange the fennel wedges in a suitable sized oven dish.

Pour over the milk, add the crushed garlic cloves, and grate over the nutmeg.

Sprinkle over the grated parmesan cheese, season with salt and plenty of pepper.

Dot with the butter and to finish drizzle with the oil.

Place into the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the fennel is tender and the milk has reduced and become golden brown.

Chop the fennel fronds and sprinkle over.

Enjoy immediately.