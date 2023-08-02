Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Fennel baked in milk

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Fennel is such a delightful flavour bomb for winter. Fennel has a natural sweetness with aniseed notes and can be used in so many ways as it is delicious raw and cooked. This is a classic northern Italian recipe where it is cooked in milk, butter and parmesan. The end result is irresistible.

    Serves 4

    Prep 10 min

    Cooking 35 min

    Skill easy

    3 (600g) fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut into 5mm wedges, fronds reserved

    250ml milk

    2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

    ¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

    50g grated parmesan cheese

    Salt and cracked pepper

    50g butter

    3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

    Photo: Getty Images
    Method

    Preheat the oven to 200°C

    Arrange the fennel wedges in a suitable sized oven dish.

    Pour over the milk, add the crushed garlic cloves, and grate over the nutmeg.

    Sprinkle over the grated parmesan cheese, season with salt and plenty of pepper.

    Dot with the butter and to finish drizzle with the oil.

    Place into the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the fennel is tender and the milk has reduced and become golden brown.

    Chop the fennel fronds and sprinkle over.

    Enjoy immediately.