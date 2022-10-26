Fresh asparagus soup

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4

600g asparagus

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 shallot

½ leek

1 litre chicken or vegetable stock

Handful of spinach

1 small spring of lovage (if you have it)

1 Tbsp freshly chopped mint, fennel or dill fronds and parsley

1 lemon

Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper

Method

Begin by preparing the asparagus. Snap off the tough ends and add these to your stock.

Slice the stalks into thin rounds (keep the tips and set aside).

Dice the shallots and slice the leeks.

In a medium-sized pot add the oil, shallot and leek. Cook gently for 5 minutes.

Add the asparagus rounds (not the tips) and sweat off for a further 5 minutes.

Strain the stock and add the liquid to the asparagus. Season lightly with ½ teaspoon salt and cook for 10 minutes.

Add the herbs and spinach leaves and cook for a further minute.

Blend until very smooth and creamy.

Strain through a fine sieve and pour back into a clean pot.

Gently warm, adjust seasoning if necessary, add a little lemon juice to liven it up. Enjoy.