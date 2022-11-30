Smoked and fresh salmon terrine

This simple and elegant dish is unbelievably delectable. It looks so beautiful too. Easy and straightforward to prepare, it is at its best if made a day or two in advance.

Salmon is now somewhat more affordable and can make a delicious everyday dinner as well as a very special treat.

Two species of salmon are available in New Zealand. Our very own king salmon is acknowledged worldwide as the king of the salmon species and is the rarest species of salmon in the world.

Atlantic salmon is farmed in Norway, frozen, shipped to New Zealand, and sold in supermarkets more cheaply than our own king salmon.

King salmon has more flavour and depth of colour than Atlantic salmon.

450g salmon fillets

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 handfuls of mint leaves, about 8g

½ tsp smoked paprika

200g sliced smoked salmon, coarsely chopped

2 large eggs, size 7

¾ cup sour cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 180degC.

Line the base of a six-cup capacity loaf tin about (16cm x 10cm) with baking paper and lightly oil the sides.

Remove the skin from the salmon fillets and roughly chop into chunks. Place the chunks of fresh salmon into a food processor with the lemon zest, mint leaves, lemon juice and smoked paprika. Blend until smooth. Add the pieces of chopped smoked salmon to the bowl and process until well mixed.

Add the eggs and sour cream and whizz until blended. Do not over-process or it could curdle.

Carefully fill the prepared tin, packing down well. It is important to firmly pack the salmon mixture. This improves the consistency and makes it easier to slice.

Place a layer of baking paper cut to size directly over the top of the terrine and cover completely with foil, tucking the foil under the edges of the tin.

Place the tin in a roasting dish and pour hand-hot water into the roasting dish to come halfway up the sides of the loaf tin.

Cooking the terrine in the water bath slows down the cooking process and ensures the terrine is evenly cooked.

Place the roasting dish into the preheated oven and cook for 40-45 minutes or until the terrine feels firm. Remove from the oven.

Pour any juices that surround the terrine into a small bowl. Refrigerate and add to fish stocks.

Let terrine cool completely.

Cover with cling film then chill in the fridge. Loosen the edges by running a knife between the outside of the terrine and the tin.

Turn out on to a serving platter and smooth the edges.

Refrigerate until serving. Scatter with fresh herbs or edible flowers. Slice the terrine with a very sharp knife and serve with a salad. Serves six as a main course. Wrap any remaining terrine in baking paper and foil and store in the fridge. Will keep for three to four days.