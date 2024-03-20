Fresh Easter: Chocolate for breakfast and dessert!

Chocolate is subjective, Elle Coco says.

The self-confessed chocolate lover is on a mission to tell the story of the magical ingredient cacao — from the pod, to the farmer, to the maker, to the finished product. She shares her journey with us and explains the method to make one of her favourite chocolate sweet treats.

It is the perfect story for the upcoming Easter holiday when chocolate and Easter buns, often studded or flavoured with chocolate are on most people’s tables.

Steph Peirce has also headed down the rabbit hole (pun intended), but with raw cacao for a more nourishing take on chocolate treats — from a warming hot cacao to a new favourite breakfast cereal.

Photo: Getty Images

With this weekend a long one thanks to Otago Anniversary Day, followed by Easter just a few days later, Alison Lambert’s recipes for good, old-fashioned pies — fruit, vegetable and fish — might be just the thing for a picnic or road trip.

Meanwhile, UK food stylist Angela Clutton loves nothing more than heading back to the kitchen in autumn to make the most of the season’s bounty. She shares some recipes that are perfect for a family gathering or a group of friends getting together — easy and warming.

And if those friends and family stay over, a leisurely brunch is a great way to send them off, so we have included a twist on traditional pancakes.

In this edition, our wine writer Mark Henderson also shares some of his tips for enjoying the French wine region of Rhone, one of his favourites.