Grissini with haloumi

PHOTO: NIKOLE RAMSAY

Snacks or small plates are perfect spring fare. Known as Australia’s “lunchbox dad” George Georgievski has gone “adult” coming up with this favourite.

Cook some haloumi in the air fryer while your grissini are cooling down and you have a match made in heaven.

SERVES 4

(AND MAKES 12 GRISSINI)

250g (1 cups) bread flour

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt flakes

7g sachet dried yeast

olive oil, for drizzling

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp sesame seeds

250g haloumi, thickly sliced

finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp freshly ground

black pepper

½ tsp dried oregano

To serve

rosemary sprigs and flowers (optional)

Air Fryer Express by George Georgievski. Published by Plum. RRP: $29.99



Method

Using a stand mixer with the dough hook attached or a whisk and a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, half the salt and the yeast. Add 120ml of water and mix for about 5 minutes, until a dough forms. It should look just like bread dough, and if you haven’t made bread dough it should look like pizza dough, and if you haven’t made pizza dough... Okay, enough is enough.

Let’s continue, shall we? Drizzle a little olive oil in a large bowl and smear it around the base and side. Add the dough, cover with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 1-1½ hours, until doubled in size.

Tear off a golf ball–sized piece of dough and knead it briefly, then roll it into a 12cm log about the thickness of your little finger.

Transfer to a piece of baking paper and repeat with the remaining dough to make about 12 logs.

Brush the grissini with the beaten egg and sprinkle over the remaining salt and the sesame seeds. Lift up the baking paper and grissini and pop them in your air fryer to cook on 190degC for 7 minutes, keeping an eye on them to make sure they don’t burn.

Remove from the air fryer and allow to cool.

While the grissini are cooling down, cook your haloumi. To do this, you can simply pop the haloumi slices straight on the baking paper that the grissini were cooked on in the air fryer, or you can place the slices in individual ramekins. Cook on 180degC for 6 minutes or until golden.

Transfer the haloumi to a serving board, top with the lemon zest and juice and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle over the pepper and dried oregano, as well as some rosemary if you want to make things super pretty, and serve with the grissini.