Grissini with haloumi

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cook some haloumi in the air fryer while your grissini are cooling down and you have a match made in heaven.
SERVES 4
(AND MAKES 12 GRISSINI)
250g (1 cups) bread flour
1 tsp sugar
2 tsp salt flakes
7g sachet dried yeast
olive oil, for drizzling
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp sesame seeds
250g haloumi, thickly sliced
finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
½ tsp freshly ground
black pepper
½ tsp dried oregano
To serve
Method
Using a stand mixer with the dough hook attached or a whisk and a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, half the salt and the yeast. Add 120ml of water and mix for about 5 minutes, until a dough forms. It should look just like bread dough, and if you haven’t made bread dough it should look like pizza dough, and if you haven’t made pizza dough... Okay, enough is enough.
Let’s continue, shall we? Drizzle a little olive oil in a large bowl and smear it around the base and side. Add the dough, cover with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 1-1½ hours, until doubled in size.
Tear off a golf ball–sized piece of dough and knead it briefly, then roll it into a 12cm log about the thickness of your little finger.
Transfer to a piece of baking paper and repeat with the remaining dough to make about 12 logs.
Brush the grissini with the beaten egg and sprinkle over the remaining salt and the sesame seeds. Lift up the baking paper and grissini and pop them in your air fryer to cook on 190degC for 7 minutes, keeping an eye on them to make sure they don’t burn.
Remove from the air fryer and allow to cool.
While the grissini are cooling down, cook your haloumi. To do this, you can simply pop the haloumi slices straight on the baking paper that the grissini were cooked on in the air fryer, or you can place the slices in individual ramekins. Cook on 180degC for 6 minutes or until golden.
Transfer the haloumi to a serving board, top with the lemon zest and juice and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle over the pepper and dried oregano, as well as some rosemary if you want to make things super pretty, and serve with the grissini.