No plan needed for spring meals

For me, spring is about fresh flavours, simple dishes and no plan.

Spring weather is renowned for its unpredictability and I also take this approach to my meals. Keep it free and fun.

Ingredients are still trying desperately to grow, which can be frustrating as the days are warming up and you just want to eat fresh food. Spring herbs are vibrant and punchy, leaves are becoming plentiful which is a good start. Try using pantry items such as tins of beans, tomatoes and getting experimental with grains and spices.

I have shared a few of my simple favourites which are fresh, packed with flavour and versatile.

Classic Caesar salad

I am a purist when it comes to Caesar salads. A classic Caesar consists of crisp cos lettuce, crunchy croutons, fresh parmesan and a punchy, well-balanced dressing which will cling to the leaves and your tastebuds.

Photo: Simon Lambert

SERVES 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Skill: easy

1 large head of cos lettuce, washed

100g stale bread, torn into small pieces

Dressing

1 egg yolk

4-5 anchovy fillets (essential)

2 cloves garlic

½ lemon, juice

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and cracked pepper

30g parmesan, finely grated

Method

Begin by making sure your lettuce is crunchy. Wash and drain the lettuce and place in the fridge until required.

Make the croutons by preheating your oven 190°C

Place the bread pieces into a bowl and drizzle over a couple of tablespoons of oil, sprinkle over a little salt. Spread out on to a baking tray and toast in the oven, turning often until golden and crunchy. Remove and let cool.

To make the dressing — Place all the ingredients, except the oil and parmesan, into the bowl of your food processor, blend until thick.

With the food processor on, slowly drizzle in the oil. You need to do this slowly to begin, this will help to prevent it splitting.

Continue until all the oil is incorporated.

Add half the parmesan, blend to combine. Taste and adjust if necessary.

To assemble — This is to be done only when you are ready to eat or it will go soggy!

Roughly chop the lettuce into bite-sized pieces, place into a large mixing bowl. Add enough dressing to generously coat the leaves, toss gently.

Add the croutons, sprinkle over a little of the remaining parmesan, once again toss gently. Sprinkle over leftover parmesan.

Photo: Simon Lambert

Herby chicken, creamy beans and spring leaves

A good roast chicken can be hard to beat. This roast chicken is plastered with fresh, fragrant spring herbs, succulent shallots and surrounded with creamy cannellini beans. The chicken juices soak into the beans which naturally creates a mouthwatering sauce.

I managed to cook this scrumptious dish in one tray and enjoyed it with a mix of spring leaves and soft herbs from the garden. The results of this dish are reminiscent of Parisian bistros, sitting late into the spring evenings with family and friends.

SERVES 6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1.5 hours

Skill: moderate

1.5 kg (approx) fresh whole chicken

50g butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp soft spring herbs, tarragon, dill, oregano or parsley

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

12 shallots, peeled

2 x 440g tins cannellini beans, drained

300ml chicken stock

Salt and cracked pepper

Spring salad leaves such as rocket, miners’ leaves, watercress, chives, mint, dill etc

Lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, pinch salt

Method

Preheat the oven 200°C.

Mix the softened butter with the garlic, roughly chop the herbs and add along with the zest of a lemon.

Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well.

Using your fingers, carefully separate the skin from the breast to form a pocket. Spread half the herby butter on one side of the breast and repeat with the other breast. Carefully smooth the butter under the skin so it coats the breast.

Place the chicken into a deep-sided oven dish.

Drizzle over the oil and season with a little salt and pepper.

Bake in the hot oven for 20 minutes or until golden.

Add the shallots to the chicken and coat well in the juices from the chicken, also spoon the juices over the chicken often.

Reduce the temperature to 180°C, place the chicken back in the oven and cook for a further 15 minutes.

Add the drained beans and pour the chicken stock around the chicken.

Return to the oven and continue cooking for 55 minutes or until the juices from the chicken run clear.

Remove the chicken and let it rest for at least 10 minutes.

To finish off the beans, check for seasoning, adjust if necessary. If the liquid is too loose, increase the oven temperature to 200°C, return the pan and continue cooking until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Carve the chicken, serve with the deliciously creamy beans and soft shallots. Serve your bowl of fragrant, fresh leaves alongside with a squeeze of lemon, a pinch of salt and a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Photo: Simon Lambert

Lemon pie

This pie is ridiculously easy to make. It combines the whole lemons, skin, pith and flesh. Once baked the lemons soften and turn into a curd-like consistency, with a tangy, almost marmalade flavour. It’s perfect for a lazy spring day.

SERVES 8-12

Preparation time: 12 hrs plus 40 minutes

Cooking time: 45-50 minutes

Skill: moderate

Lemon filling

2 whole, unwaxed lemons, cut as thin as possible (no seeds)

400g sugar, plus 1 Tbsp for finishing

4 large eggs

Pastry

375g flour

Pinch salt

1 Tbsp sugar

225g butter, diced

75 -100ml ice cold water (approx)

50ml apple cider vinegar

1 egg yolk, plus 1 Tbsp milk

Method

Begin by slicing the lemons as thin as possible, ideally on a mandoline. However, if you do not have one then cut the lemon in half lengthways.

Place the cut side down on your board, slice with a sharp knife as thin as possible.

The slices need to be thin so they break down throughout the process.

Once the lemons are cut, transfer to a nonreactive bowl. Add the sugar and stir well to combine. Cover and allow the lemons and sugar to macerate, ideally overnight.

To make the pastry, place the flour, salt and sugar into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine.

Add the diced cold butter and blend until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.

Mix the apple cider vinegar with the ice cold water. With the food processor running slowly add half the water. Stop and check the mixture, if too dry add a little more water until the dough starts to hold together. It is very important to not over-mix the mixture.

If the dough holds together well, tip the mixture on to your workbench and bring it together. Wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Once the pastry has rested you can now assemble the pie.

Cut the pastry half and set aside one half for the top.

Roll out the pastry to comfortably fit a 20cm pie tin.

Loosely let the dough fall into the tin (never stretch the dough). Press the pastry into the edges and up the sides of the dish, leaving any overhanging pastry at this stage.

Roll out the remaining pastry to a round 20cm disc, cover and chill. This will be your top.

Lightly whisk the eggs so that they are mixed evenly.

Pour the egg mix on to the lemon mixture and mix together until well combined.

Pour the lemony filling into your prepared pie base.

Brush the sides lightly with a little water.

Carefully place the pastry top over your pie. Press the edges together to seal.

Crimp the edges with your fingers to secure the sides but also to make the pie look cute.

Return to the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven 160°C.

Combine the egg yolk and milk, mix well.

Lightly brush the top of the pie, put four incisions into the top with the tip of a sharp knife.

Sprinkle over the sugar.

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the filling has set.

Cool for at least 2 hours before serving.

Photo: Simon Lambert

Skewered zucchini, haloumi and lemon

This recipe is fresh, fun and a great way to enjoy the first of the zucchini. The combination of zucchini, lemon and fragrant spring herbs works effortlessly and by adding a little haloumi cheese in between the slices melts together perfectly. I dare say I will be creating a lot more zucchini recipes for you all to enjoy very soon. Zucchinis seem to be the gift that just keeps on giving.

SERVES 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Skill: easy

4 long skewers

500g firm zucchini

80g fresh breadcrumbs

20g freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

1 Tbsp fresh spring herbs such as mint and dill, roughly chopped

180g haloumi cheese, cut into thin slices, cut in half

2 lemons

Extra virgin olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven 200°C

Slice the zucchini into 3mm-4 mm thick slices and place into a bowl.

Add the breadcrumbs, parmesan, herbs and seasoning. Toss well to coat the zucchini.

Squeeze over about 2Tbsp of lemon juice and a light drizzle of olive oil. Mix through.

Get two rounds of zucchini and push on to the skewer, followed by a slice of haloumi, repeat about five times. Continue with remaining skewers.

Place the skewers on to a baking tray.

Bake for 5 minutes, turn then continue baking until the edges start to colour up and the haloumi is meltingly oozy.

Serve with more lemon, extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt.