Mango and coconut tiramisu

425g tin mango slices in syrup, drained (syrup reserved)

45ml (3 Tbsp) freshly squeezed lemon juice

45g (3 Tbsp) caster sugar

Mascarpone filling:

250g Whittaker’s Mango & Coconut, roughly chopped

80ml (⅓ cup) cream

125g softened cream cheese

400g mascarpone cheese

Tiramisu:

80ml (⅓ cup) freshly squeezed lemon juice

80ml (⅓ cup) reserved mango syrup (from the tin of mango)

60ml (¼ cup) good-quality gin

30g (2 Tbsp) caster sugar

200g pack Savoiardi biscuits (Italian sponge fingers)

To serve:

250ml (1 cup) cream

¼ cup toasted coconut chips

Fresh mango slices, to decorate (optional)

METHOD

Line a regular-sized loaf tin with a layer of clingfilm, then line the tin again with baking paper.

For the mango compote, drain the canned mango slices through a sieve, reserving the syrup. Mash the mango slices with a fork and add to a small saucepan, along with the lemon juice and caster sugar. Stir together and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Reduce heat to low and simmer for a further 8-10 minutes, stirring often, until reduced and glossy. Transfer to a bowl and set aside in the fridge to cool.

For the mascarpone filling, add the chopped mango and coconut chocolate to a medium heat-proof bowl along with the cream. Microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring after each burst, until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Add the softened cream cheese to a large bowl and beat with electric hand-held beaters on high speed, until smooth. Add the mascarpone and beat again for about 1 minute on medium speed, until thickened and the mixture holds stiff peaks (be careful not to over-beat, otherwise it will split). Fold through the cooled mango & coconut ganache, until combined (do not over mix).

For the tiramisu, add the lemon juice, mango syrup, gin and caster sugar to a medium bowl and whisk to dissolve the sugar.

Dip the Savoiardi biscuits into the gin syrup and turn a few times to soak (do not over-soak them, otherwise they will be too soggy). Layer the soaked biscuits into the base of the prepared loaf tin in a single layer. You might need to trim some of the biscuits to fit in the tin evenly.

Spoon roughly half of the mascarpone filling over the layer of Savoiardi biscuits, and spread out into an even layer with the back of a spoon.

Dollop over roughly a third of the mango compote and spread out over the mascarpone layer. Repeat this process with the remaining gin soak, Savoiardi biscuits, mascarpone filling and mango compote (reserving a third of the compote to decorate). Finish with a layer of soaked savoiardi biscuits.

Place tiramisu into the fridge to chill for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight, until the filling has set firm.

Once the tiramisu has set, place a serving plate on top of the tin. Securing both hands on the tin and the edges of the serving plate, quickly and swiftly invert the tin on to the serving plate. Gently lift away the tin and peel off the baking paper and cling film.

To serve, add the cream to a medium bowl and whisk until stiff peaks. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a 1cm circle tip nozzle. Pipe dollops of cream in four rows across the top of the tiramisu.

Decorate with the mango slices, toasted coconut chips and remaining mango compote.

