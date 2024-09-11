Versatile and oh so moreish

It's hard to resist the lure of these light, incredibly flavoured little quiches — very, very moreish and able to be served so many ways on so many occasions. Perfect for a light lunch or dinner served with a salad — for picnics because they travel so well — to accompany a glass of wine before dinner, and to hand around as a nibble at a party.

These are somewhat like mini souffles. As they heat in the oven they puff up with smooth golden tops and then subside a little as they cool.

The raunchy flavour of blue vein cheese is discernible but not overwhelming. If you want a more subtle taste use a creamy blue cheese instead.

The deep smokey flavour of Portobello mushrooms contrasts beautifully with the sharp tang of blue cheese and the sweet mild onion flavour of freshly snipped chives. The chives add a touch of spring.

Blue cheese and mushroom quiches

MAKES 12

80g Portobello mushrooms, chopped 1-2cm

100g blue vein cheese cubed

3 large eggs, size 7

1 cup Greek yoghurt, natural

50g self-raising flour

25g baby spinach leaves (1 handful)

⅓ cup snipped chives

Freshly snipped chives to garnish

Method

I do the mixing using a food processor but mixing by hand or with an electric beater works well too.

Have all the ingredients at room temperature.

Pre-heat the oven to 190°C.

Lightly oil 12 standard size muffin tins

Divide the chopped mushrooms between the muffin tins. Set aside.

Place blue cheese cubes, eggs and Greek yoghurt into the food processor bowl and process briefly until just mixed.

Add the self-raising flour and pulse until combined. Add the spinach and chives and pulse again briefly to mix. Spoon the batter into the muffin tins over the mushrooms, filling almost to the top of each tin.

Bake until lightly golden and the centre springs back when lightly pressed, 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool a little. Loosen in the tins then turn out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

Store in an air-tight container, preferably in the fridge. Sprinkle with chopped chives to serve.