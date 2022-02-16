Hat recognises performance on the plate

James Stapley, Kika Wanaka chef/owner.

Kika Wanaka

Described by the judges as "satisfaction and harmony in shared plates", Kika executive chef and owner James Stapley says the team is "stoked" to get the accolade as it is a testament to their hard work.

"We definitely have always wanted Kika to be for everyone. Our front of house is a perfect balance of friendliness and professionalism. We have fun and want the customer to have fun as well."

The idea of its shared plates philosophy is so people can try many more things and is based on a menu which changes through the seasons.

Stapley’s favourite dish at the moment is the agadashi tofu with prickly ash and mirrin dashi.

Hannes Bareiter, chef of Titi. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Owner-chef Hannes Bareiter and partner Melanie Hartman were genuinely surprised but excited when they heard the news.

"Our team puts in so much hard work every single day, and the hat feels like a recognition of that."

The experience of eating at Titi is described by judges as "feast on a surprise", something that does not surprise Bareiter as he seeks to exceed diners’ expectations each time.

"We use common ingredients that have been reimagined into a different, or even ‘elegant’ way. Our kitchen team always tries to think outside the box to come up with unique renditions of ingredients that are already familiar to people. Of course, we do try to have a ‘wow’ element with every menu, but mostly it is about how we can knock people off their chairs with our creative approach to dining."

His latest "surprise" is a white tomato and gin sorbet and a juniper and cocoa rubbed ostrich fillet.

Warwick Taylor (front left), head chef at Botswana Butchery Queenstown, with his team. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Warwick Taylor, executive chef, says the team out in front and the kitchen brigade are all pretty chuffed and incredibly proud to get the accolade.

Recognised for their position on the Queenstown waterfront, Taylor says it makes for a great view for diners and workers.

" I do know that the view from the kitchen during an evening with the sun setting over the lake is amazing."

The judges described Botswana as leaving produce alone to shine on the plate, something Taylor believes recognises their approach to do simple dishes well and consistently as they can and the getting the best produce they can.

His standout dish which showcases that approach is its slow roast lamb shoulder from Royalburn that really stands out on flavour and texture.

Having achieved a hat for several years, Taylor says they have been fortunate to have a good balance between experienced chefs and newer chefs bringing in good energy.

Sam Gasson, of Moiety.

For chef and owner Sam Gasson and partner Kim Underwood, the hat is a celebration and reaffirmation of their beliefs and the standards they set for themselves.

"For the team it answers the ‘why we do things’. Yes, there’s an easier way, but we aim to find the best way."

Gasson says it’s also a credit to their suppliers, who continue to deliver quality products.

"So it’s as much for them as it is for us. We consider them an integral part of our team and a huge part of our success, Moiety wouldn’t be what it is without the small growers and winemakers challenging the ‘norm’."

He is "ecstatic" at the description by judges that Moiety is "edgy and exciting" and unpretentious.

"We never want to be familiar or boring. We are happy to stand on the line of slightly familiar while challenging the palate and perceived dining experience."

His latest innovation is a green coffee bean miso made with local roastery Vanguard’s beans, which may appear in a dessert with the last of the season’s sweetcorn.

Pablo Tacchini, of Cucina, Oamaru. PHOTO: YANINA TACCHINI

Yanina and Pablo Tacchini have been striving to achieve a hat for a few years and are elated their and their team’s hard work has paid off.

"It is good for us to achieve."

Having his dishes described as having "big hearted flavour" is special for the pair whose menu is based on the food and flavours they grew up with in Argentina.

So it is no surprise the judges also say it is "bold and packs a punch", he says.

"They are dishes we grew up eating. We are finding people are getting more open-minded, trying different things."

They are also big supporters of local produce seeing it as an important part of being part of the small Oamaru community and helping out other small businesses just like themselves.

Steve Sepsy, from Aosta, in Arrowtown. PHOTO: ISABELLA GARLAND.

Head chef Steve Sepsy is the man behind Ben Bayly’s Aosta, which the judges described as "bringing out the best in Ben Bayly". He says it is very humbling and an honour for the restaurant to be recognised as one of the best in New Zealand as well as for his team’s loyalty and hard work over the last year. He works alongside Giulio Barducci, who helps combine floor and kitchen as one team. Judges also described their food as "straight from the heart" and Sepsy says it is New Zealand-Italian food using memories of childhood and food loved. It is also due to the love and passion of his small local producers whom he cannot thank enough. An example of this is their latest dish, Auckland Island scampi agnolotti, featuring redcurrants picked by his partner in Roxburgh giving it the "wow factor". Bayly oversees the restaurant and mentors Sepsy from Auckland, where he won best metropolitan restaurant for his new venture Ahi.