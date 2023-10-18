Orange and almond cake

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 15min

Skill easy

Ingredients

1 orange

3 eggs

415g caster sugar

300g ground almonds

7.5g baking powder

Method

Begin by cooking the whole orange. Place into a suitable sized saucepan and cover with water, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer for 45 minutes. Drain and cool.

Roughly cut the cooled orange, removing any seeds.

Blend the whole orange until a smooth puree.

Preheat the oven 170°C

Grease and flour a 18cm round cake tin.

Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs with the sugar on high speed until light and fluffy.

Stir in the orange puree.

Combine the ground almonds and baking powder.

Pour over the egg and orange mixture and fold together.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Cool completely in the tin before removing.

The cake is delicious like this or if you want to fancy it up a little add orange segments and almonds.