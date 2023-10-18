Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Orange and almond cake

    Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    This is one of those cakes which never disappoints. It is moist and packed with fresh, juicy orange notes with a tang from the skin. This recipe is quick to whip up and a delight to eat and as an added bonus it is gluten- and dairy-free.

    Serves 12

    Prep time 15min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    1 orange

    3 eggs

    415g caster sugar

    300g ground almonds

    7.5g baking powder

    Method

    Begin by cooking the whole orange. Place into a suitable sized saucepan and cover with water, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer for 45 minutes. Drain and cool.

    Roughly cut the cooled orange, removing any seeds.

    Blend the whole orange until a smooth puree.

    Preheat the oven 170°C

    Grease and flour a 18cm round cake tin.

    Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs with the sugar on high speed until light and fluffy.

    Stir in the orange puree.

    Combine the ground almonds and baking powder.

    Pour over the egg and orange mixture and fold together.

    Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

    Cool completely in the tin before removing.

    The cake is delicious like this or if you want to fancy it up a little add orange segments and almonds.