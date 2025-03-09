Plum roll, please

Photo: Botanical Kitchen

We are so lucky in Otago to have near perfect growing conditions for plums.

As summer comes to an end and the last of the cherries are (very sadly) disappearing, their older, tarter and plumper big sister the plum becomes the queen of autumn.

While my youngest daughter strips the trees of all the plums at my mother’s house to eat as she roams the garden, my mother and I harvest buckets full of plums from my grandmother’s house and freeze (whole — skins, stones and all) to use throughout the year.

Every year as we pick new fresh plums, it’s a dash to use the remaining freezer plums from last year.

My mum makes the best plum ice cream and this is an easier version of her more wholesome whole egg ice cream (my version, however, is so quick to make and almost as good!). I have been making this plum cake for years and it never gets old.

My other favourite things to do with the glut of plums include plum Worcester sauce, hedgerow relish (with plums, hawthorn berries, elderberries, cinnamon, cloves and black pepper, plum jam (of course), plum pie, hot plum pudding, plum and rosemary-infused gin (damsons are the best for this) and plum and lemon verbena cordial (they are best friends).

Please try these yourself and the two following recipes and get some plums into the freezer to enjoy in the middle of winter.

Black Doris plum ice cream

Nothing says late summer quite like a bowl of home-made plum ice cream, eaten outside, under a blanket, as the evenings get crisper and the sun says good night earlier.

This version uses fresh or frozen plums, turned into a puree. I like to use red or purple fleshed plums for this (such as Black Doris), but you can use any plums you have on hand (the ice cream won’t be as red if you use a yellow-fleshed plum, however).

This ice cream is so good — tangy, sweet and very moreish. No churn, no fuss, just a dreamy frozen treat that is quick and easy to make but very impressive.

Ingredients

800g fresh plums

¼ cup (50g) sugar (adjust to taste)

250ml cream

395g sweetened condensed milk

Method

1. Make the plum puree: Halve the plums, remove the stones, and place in a saucepan with a cup of water and the sugar. Simmer over low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the plums are soft and their juices have released. Taste and add a little more sugar if needed. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Press the plums through a sieve to remove the skins, or mash well with a fork for a more rustic texture. Set aside.

2. Make the ice cream base: In a large bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks. Gently fold in the condensed milk until mixed well.

3. Pour the cooled, mashed plums into the mixture and fold through until evenly swirled.

4. Transfer to a 2-litre container and freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight, until firm.

You can also churn this if you have an ice cream machine or freeze in a jelly mould and slice to serve.

5. Scoop the ice cream into bowls and serve with extra plum puree if you have it and melted chocolate.

Enjoy!

Plum, almond and cardamom cake with plum cream cheese icing

This is a beautifully spiced, moist and gluten-free almond cake with bursts of juicy plum and a silky plum-infused cream cheese icing.

Finished with a drizzle of vibrant plum pure, it is a perfect early autumn treat.

Ingredients

Cake

225g butter, softened

1 cup + 2 Tbsp (255g) sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

5 eggs

1 cup + 2 Tbsp (135g) gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1½ cups (180g) ground almonds

3 tsp ground cardamom

2 cups (400g) ½ chopped fresh plums

Plum cream cheese icing and decoration

5 fresh plums, chopped (dark fleshed ones work best)

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp water

150g cream cheese, softened

75g butter, softened

2 cups (225g) icing sugar, sifted

4 Tbsp lemon curd to top (if desired)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Grease and line 2x 23cm cake tins

2. With an electric whisk, beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla until pale and thick.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Don’t worry if the mixture splits.

4. Add the gluten-free flour, baking powder, salt, ground almonds and cardamom until just combined. Fold through the chopped plums.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the centre springs back when lightly pressed and a skewer comes out cleanly. Cool completely.

6. Make the plum puree: While the cakes bake, place the chopped plums, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the plums are soft and jammy. Blend or mash to a smooth puree, then set aside to cool. Reserve 3 tablespoons for decorating the cake.

7. For the icing: Beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the icing sugar and beat until fluffy. Fold in the remaining plum puree until evenly mixed.

8. Ice and decorate: Spread the icing over the cooled cake (you can either make this a layer cake or wrap and freeze the second cake for up to 3 months), then drizzle the reserved plum puree over the top, with lemon curd if desired. Swirl it lightly with a knife or skewer for a marbled effect. And, as always decorate with edible flowers.

9. This cake is best served with a cup of very strong coffee or freshly brewed loose-leaf tea and shared with friends. It makes an especially impressive celebration cake when layered and iced with the hot pink icing.