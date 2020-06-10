Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Bang bang cauliflower

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Recipes

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert

    This fiery cauliflower dish is a plant-based version of the famous chicken dish.  Cauliflower works so well in this dish as it has great texture and absorbs the punchy sauce.

    Serves 4

    Sauce

    50ml vegetable oil

    100ml sriracha sauce

    50ml oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)

    2 Tbsp fish sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)

    1 Tbsp chilli flakes

    1 Tbsp sugar

    2 Tbsp honey or agave syrup

    1cm fresh ginger, finely grated

    Cauliflower

    4 Tbsp vegetable oil

    1 head of cauliflower, broken into small florets

    1 onion, sliced thinly

    4 spring onions, sliced

    Garnish

    3cm fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced

    fresh coriander

    Method

    Add all the sauce ingredients to a heavy-based saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for about 20 minutes or until it has a thick syrup consistency. This can be stored in the fridge in an airtight jar for up to a month.

    Heat half the oil in a wok or large fry pan and when hot add the cauliflower florets and stir-fry for around 5 minutes.

    Add the remaining oil and add the onions and spring onions and continue to stir-fry until almost caramelised.

    Finish by adding 3 generous spoonfuls (or more, if desired) of the sauce and heat through.

    Serve with the fresh ginger and coriander.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     