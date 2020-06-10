Bang bang cauliflower

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This fiery cauliflower dish is a plant-based version of the famous chicken dish. Cauliflower works so well in this dish as it has great texture and absorbs the punchy sauce.
Serves 4
Sauce
50ml vegetable oil
100ml sriracha sauce
50ml oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)
2 Tbsp fish sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)
1 Tbsp chilli flakes
1 Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp honey or agave syrup
1cm fresh ginger, finely grated
Cauliflower
4 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 head of cauliflower, broken into small florets
1 onion, sliced thinly
4 spring onions, sliced
Garnish
3cm fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced
fresh coriander
Method
Add all the sauce ingredients to a heavy-based saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for about 20 minutes or until it has a thick syrup consistency. This can be stored in the fridge in an airtight jar for up to a month.
Heat half the oil in a wok or large fry pan and when hot add the cauliflower florets and stir-fry for around 5 minutes.
Add the remaining oil and add the onions and spring onions and continue to stir-fry until almost caramelised.
Finish by adding 3 generous spoonfuls (or more, if desired) of the sauce and heat through.
Serve with the fresh ginger and coriander.