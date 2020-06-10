Bang bang cauliflower

Photo: Simon Lambert

This fiery cauliflower dish is a plant-based version of the famous chicken dish. Cauliflower works so well in this dish as it has great texture and absorbs the punchy sauce.

Serves 4

Sauce

50ml vegetable oil

100ml sriracha sauce

50ml oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)

2 Tbsp fish sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)

1 Tbsp chilli flakes

1 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp honey or agave syrup

1cm fresh ginger, finely grated

Cauliflower

4 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 head of cauliflower, broken into small florets

1 onion, sliced thinly

4 spring onions, sliced

Garnish

3cm fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced

fresh coriander

Method

Add all the sauce ingredients to a heavy-based saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for about 20 minutes or until it has a thick syrup consistency. This can be stored in the fridge in an airtight jar for up to a month.

Heat half the oil in a wok or large fry pan and when hot add the cauliflower florets and stir-fry for around 5 minutes.

Add the remaining oil and add the onions and spring onions and continue to stir-fry until almost caramelised.

Finish by adding 3 generous spoonfuls (or more, if desired) of the sauce and heat through.

Serve with the fresh ginger and coriander.