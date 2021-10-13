Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Fried sage leaves

    By Alison Lambert
    Spring brings new growth and fresh flavours.  Herbs are flourishing at the moment and sage leaves are sweet and tender.  When fried like this the leaves burst with flavour and are crisp to the bite.

    Makes 24

    24 sage leaves

    100g flour

    Pinch salt

    200ml (approx) cold cider or sparkling water

    Sea salt flakes for serving

    200ml olive oil for cooking

    Method

    Pick through the sage leaves and discard any damaged ones. Wash lightly and pat dry. Keep the stalk on them as it works as a little holder and it looks cute.

    Place the flour and salt into a medium bowl, whisk to combine and aerate.

    Pour in half the cider/sparkling water and whisk to form a runny batter. Add more cider until you get the desired consistency. The batter needs to be thick enough to lightly coat the delicate leaves.

    Let the batter rest for 10 minutes before using.

    Heat enough oil in a small fry pan over a moderate high heat.

    Dip the leaves in the batter so they are coated and fry in the oil until golden on both sides.

    Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with sea salt.

