Fried sage leaves

Spring brings new growth and fresh flavours. Herbs are flourishing at the moment and sage leaves are sweet and tender. When fried like this the leaves burst with flavour and are crisp to the bite.

24 sage leaves

100g flour

Pinch salt

200ml (approx) cold cider or sparkling water

Sea salt flakes for serving

200ml olive oil for cooking

Method

Pick through the sage leaves and discard any damaged ones. Wash lightly and pat dry. Keep the stalk on them as it works as a little holder and it looks cute.

Place the flour and salt into a medium bowl, whisk to combine and aerate.

Pour in half the cider/sparkling water and whisk to form a runny batter. Add more cider until you get the desired consistency. The batter needs to be thick enough to lightly coat the delicate leaves.

Let the batter rest for 10 minutes before using.

Heat enough oil in a small fry pan over a moderate high heat.

Dip the leaves in the batter so they are coated and fry in the oil until golden on both sides.

Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with sea salt.