Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Guacamole with all the right notes

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Recipes

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Guacamole is a fundamental in any household and one that most have made very personal. I am a bit of purist when making my guacamole — it has to have a crunchy note, which comes from diced onion, and a tangy, zesty note, which comes from the lime, and a touch of heat to finish.

    Makes 250ml

    Ingredients
    3 large ripe avocados
    ¼ white onion, finely chopped
    1 medium chilli, deseeded, finely diced
    1 garlic clove, finely grated
    2 Tbsp (or more) fresh lime juice
    1 tsp salt
    ¼ cup chopped coriander, plus more for serving
    3 Tbsp olive oil
    2 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)

    Method
    Remove the avocado flesh from their skins and put it into a medium-sized bowl. Mash with a fork or potato masher, until a coarse paste.

    Add the diced onion, chilli, garlic, lime juice and salt. Mix well together.

    Add the coriander and olive oil. Mix to combine and taste. It should have have a sharp hit, which is well balanced. Adjust to suit.

    Serve with more coriander, an extra drizzle of oil and sprinkle over the toasted pumpkin seeds.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment