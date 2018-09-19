Guacamole with all the right notes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Makes 250ml
Ingredients
3 large ripe avocados
¼ white onion, finely chopped
1 medium chilli, deseeded, finely diced
1 garlic clove, finely grated
2 Tbsp (or more) fresh lime juice
1 tsp salt
¼ cup chopped coriander, plus more for serving
3 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)
Method
Remove the avocado flesh from their skins and put it into a medium-sized bowl. Mash with a fork or potato masher, until a coarse paste.
Add the diced onion, chilli, garlic, lime juice and salt. Mix well together.
Add the coriander and olive oil. Mix to combine and taste. It should have have a sharp hit, which is well balanced. Adjust to suit.
Serve with more coriander, an extra drizzle of oil and sprinkle over the toasted pumpkin seeds.