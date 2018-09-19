Guacamole with all the right notes

Photo: Simon Lambert

Guacamole is a fundamental in any household and one that most have made very personal. I am a bit of purist when making my guacamole — it has to have a crunchy note, which comes from diced onion, and a tangy, zesty note, which comes from the lime, and a touch of heat to finish.

Makes 250ml

Ingredients

3 large ripe avocados

¼ white onion, finely chopped

1 medium chilli, deseeded, finely diced

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 Tbsp (or more) fresh lime juice

1 tsp salt

¼ cup chopped coriander, plus more for serving

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)

Method

Remove the avocado flesh from their skins and put it into a medium-sized bowl. Mash with a fork or potato masher, until a coarse paste.

Add the diced onion, chilli, garlic, lime juice and salt. Mix well together.

Add the coriander and olive oil. Mix to combine and taste. It should have have a sharp hit, which is well balanced. Adjust to suit.

Serve with more coriander, an extra drizzle of oil and sprinkle over the toasted pumpkin seeds.